Tigers earn draw against Louisville to end regular season

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson women’s soccer ended the 2024 regular season with a 0-0 draw against Louisville at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday night. The Tigers finish the regular season at 6-8-3, 2-7-1 in ACC play, while the Cardinals close out the regular season at 7-6-5, 2-5-3 in ACC play. “It was a good performance today,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “Louisville is a good team, they’re gotten some really good results, they have been playing well. I thought our approach in the second half, after we tweaked a few things we really dominated. We got the clean sheet, we checked all the boxes in the controllables that were in our control. I was proud of the performance.” The Tigers out-shot the Cardinals 19-4 on the night, but Louisville’s keeper made seven saves to keep Clemson off the board. Addy Holgorsen made two saves for Clemson to keep the clean sheet intact. Both teams battled in the first half as there were minimal scoring opportunities on each side. Clemson finished the half with four shots compared to Louisville’s three. The Tiger defense worked to keep the ball out of the box as Clemson held possession for the majority of the half. Clemson had more chances in the second half, taking 15 shots and forcing five saves by Louisville. The Tigers end the regular season 4-2-1 at Historic Riggs Field. Thank you fans for all of your support this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/6QZgzw8nP2 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) November 1, 2024 Forever a Tiger 🐅 https://t.co/7ByKCYFntc pic.twitter.com/hy6ubU9B7R — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 31, 2024 Stepping off the pitch for the Tigers, one last time.



