Tigers upset No. 20 Golden Bears

CU Athletic Communications by

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 69, No. 20 California 58 RECORDS: Clemson (9-5, 2-1), California (13-2, 1-1) CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (18 points, 7-18 FG, 4-4 FT, 2 assists), Anya Poole (8 rebounds) Loyal McQueen put on a show 💪@ClemsonWBB | @ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/RcrO4GfBLe — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 3, 2025 NOTABLES: -First ranked win at Clemson for Head Coach Shawn Poppie -Highest ranked win for the Tigers since beating No. 7/6 Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, 2022 -Cal entered the game as the no. 10 3PT shooting team in the country, and Clemson held them to 20% from the arc. -Anya Poole charted a season high in rebounds with eight. -Clemson outscored Cal 23-5 on points off turnovers. -Second-highest scoring third quarter of the season (25 points). QUOTABLES: “We’re slowly building this, and we’re trying to do it the right way, in a way that feels like we’re part of Clemson. Being open, being relational.” -Coach Poppie “I don’t know how many games we’re gonna win, but I hope that when you come to see them, you can see they’ve got something.” -Coach Poppie “We want them [fans] to feel like they are a part of it, because they are.” -Coach Poppie CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1 ACC) used a big third quarter that ended with a 12-0 run and held on down the stretch to upset No. 20 California (13-2, 1-1 ACC), 69-58, in the teams’ first meeting since 1990, and Clemson’s first-ever victory over the Golden Bears. It was the first ranked win at Clemson for Head Coach Shawn Poppie, and the highest-ranked win for the Tigers since knocking off No. 7/6 Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, 2022. Loyal McQueen led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points on seven made field goal attempts and shooting 4-4 from the line. The Tigers and the Golden Bears kept it tight in the first half. Clemson shot 14-30 from the field and Cal shot 15-30. Cal came into the matchup as the no. 10 three-point shooting team in the nation, however, Clemson held them to 20% from the arc tonight. Additionally, Clemson heavily capitalized on Cal turnovers, outscoring Cal on points off turnovers 12-2 in the first half, and 23-5 overall. The scoring margins between the two teams in the first and second quarter were two and three respectively, with a two-point Cal advantage in the first quarter and a one-point Clemson advantage in the second. A tough bucket at the buzzer by Loyal McQueen gave the Tigers the edge going into the half. Clemson’s third quarter surge was the second-highest scoring third quarter of the season, with 25 points. The Tigers outscored the Golden Bears 25-11, spanning a 12-0 run across a 4:35 period. Mia Moore knocked down back to back to back buckets to stretch the Tiger lead to double digits with 3:07 to play in the quarter, building Clemson momentum and stretching their lead to 17 going into the final period of game play. Anya Poole played crucial minutes for the Tigers, recording a new season high in rebounding with eight and contributing a crucial block in the third quarter to further advance the Tiger scoring stretch. Although Cal outscored Clemson in the final quarter of play, the Tigers still cemented a double-digit win and their ACC home opener and first victory of 2025. UP NEXT: The Tigers look to keep the momentum going and will face ACC opponent Stanford on Sunday in Littlejohn Coliseum at 2 p.m. McQueen races to the basket for a buzzer beater 💨🚨@ClemsonWBB | @ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/loxdnpuUFl — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 3, 2025 sent ‘em back to berke𝐋ey



