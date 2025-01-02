CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Clemson captured the first Top 25 win of the Shawn Poppie era (Clemson athletics photo).
Clemson captured the first Top 25 win of the Shawn Poppie era (Clemson athletics photo).

Tigers upset No. 20 Golden Bears
by - 2025 Jan 2 22:57

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 69, No. 20 California 58

RECORDS: Clemson (9-5, 2-1), California (13-2, 1-1)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (18 points, 7-18 FG, 4-4 FT, 2 assists), Anya Poole (8 rebounds)

NOTABLES:

-First ranked win at Clemson for Head Coach Shawn Poppie

-Highest ranked win for the Tigers since beating No. 7/6 Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, 2022

-Cal entered the game as the no. 10 3PT shooting team in the country, and Clemson held them to 20% from the arc.

-Anya Poole charted a season high in rebounds with eight.

-Clemson outscored Cal 23-5 on points off turnovers.

-Second-highest scoring third quarter of the season (25 points).

QUOTABLES:

“We’re slowly building this, and we’re trying to do it the right way, in a way that feels like we’re part of Clemson. Being open, being relational.” -Coach Poppie

“I don’t know how many games we’re gonna win, but I hope that when you come to see them, you can see they’ve got something.” -Coach Poppie

“We want them [fans] to feel like they are a part of it, because they are.” -Coach Poppie

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1 ACC) used a big third quarter that ended with a 12-0 run and held on down the stretch to upset No. 20 California (13-2, 1-1 ACC), 69-58, in the teams’ first meeting since 1990, and Clemson’s first-ever victory over the Golden Bears. It was the first ranked win at Clemson for Head Coach Shawn Poppie, and the highest-ranked win for the Tigers since knocking off No. 7/6 Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, 2022. Loyal McQueen led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points on seven made field goal attempts and shooting 4-4 from the line.

The Tigers and the Golden Bears kept it tight in the first half. Clemson shot 14-30 from the field and Cal shot 15-30. Cal came into the matchup as the no. 10 three-point shooting team in the nation, however, Clemson held them to 20% from the arc tonight. Additionally, Clemson heavily capitalized on Cal turnovers, outscoring Cal on points off turnovers 12-2 in the first half, and 23-5 overall. The scoring margins between the two teams in the first and second quarter were two and three respectively, with a two-point Cal advantage in the first quarter and a one-point Clemson advantage in the second. A tough bucket at the buzzer by Loyal McQueen gave the Tigers the edge going into the half.

Clemson’s third quarter surge was the second-highest scoring third quarter of the season, with 25 points. The Tigers outscored the Golden Bears 25-11, spanning a 12-0 run across a 4:35 period. Mia Moore knocked down back to back to back buckets to stretch the Tiger lead to double digits with 3:07 to play in the quarter, building Clemson momentum and stretching their lead to 17 going into the final period of game play. Anya Poole played crucial minutes for the Tigers, recording a new season high in rebounding with eight and contributing a crucial block in the third quarter to further advance the Tiger scoring stretch. Although Cal outscored Clemson in the final quarter of play, the Tigers still cemented a double-digit win and their ACC home opener and first victory of 2025.

UP NEXT: The Tigers look to keep the momentum going and will face ACC opponent Stanford on Sunday in Littlejohn Coliseum at 2 p.m.

