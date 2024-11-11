Tigers trounce Blue Hose in highest attended WBB game since 1980

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (3-0) defeated in-state opponent Presbyterian College (0-3) in the second highest attended game (6589) in program history at Clemson’s annual Education Day at Littlejohn Coliseum. Loyal McQueen tallied her third game of 20+ points, leading in scoring with 20 points, shooting 7-11 from the field. Clemson shot 60.7% from the field, going 34-56 from field goal range to lead Clemson to their 48-point victory. Per Stats Perform, this is the first time in program history since 1999-2000 that Clemson has recorded back-to-back-to-back 30+ point wins. The Blue Hose got an early jump on the Tigers, scoring the first bucket of the game 15 seconds into the matchup. A three by Maddi Cluse 3:55 into the first quarter pushed the Tigers ahead and they never trailed from then on. Cluse tallied nine points on four field goals and a triple. The Tigers charged past the Blue Hose in the second quarter, holding Presbyterian to 33% field goal shooting and 20% from three. The Tigers stretched their lead to 41 at the half, only allowing 20 points from the Blue Hose. Clemson limited the Blue Hose to thirteen points spanning the entire second half, tallying two 11-point scoring runs in the second half during the third and fourth quarters. In the third quarter, the Tigers spanned a 13-2 run over a 5:52 period, and held Presbyterian to only four points on 14 field goal attempts and two 3FG attempts. Additionally, Clemson went on a 11-0 run over a 4:49 span in the fourth period. Anya Poole led the Tigers in scoring this half with eight, totaling 14 points on seven made field goals, just short of her career high of 17 points. Kylee Kellerman knocked down her first career bucket in the fourth quarter, cementing the Tigers’ 48-point victory. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 81, Presbyterian 33 RECORDS: Clemson 3-0, Presbyterian 0-3 CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen 20 points & 6 assists (7-11 FG, 6-7 FT), Mia Moore 8 rebounds UP NEXT: The Tigers remain at home for another installment of the Palmetto series matchup against no. 1 South Carolina on Wednesday, November 20. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Another 20+ point game for Loyal McQueen 🔥@ClemsonWBB | @ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/xtomCZFVyZ — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 11, 2024 Starting the week with ANOTHER #Team50 W! pic.twitter.com/fkSaw546g8 — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 11, 2024 FIRST CAREER BUCKET FOR KYLIE KELLERMANN🤩



