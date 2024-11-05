Tigers start Poppie Era with blowout win against Jackson State

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (1-0) clinched a 78-44 victory against Jackson State (0-1) giving Head Coach Shawn Poppie his first win as a Tiger. Graduate Loyal McQueen set a career high of seven rebounds and seven assists, and Senior Tessa Miller had a game-high of 17 points, shooting 7-8 from the field. Ten Tigers scored in the 34-point win, two of which scored in double figures, including Miller’s 17 along with McQueen’s ten points. Junior Mia Moore scored nine points and led the Tigers with 11 rebounds. Clemson did not trail for the entirety of the contest, leading the Jaguars for 37:11 minutes of regulation. The Tigers had two 20+ point quarters, scoring 21 in the first quarter and 26 in the second, shooting 48% on the game. Moore scored the first points of the season for the Tigers, who led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter. After a Jackson State three pointer with 7:13 to play in the second quarter, Clemson would go on a 21-2 run to end the half, punctuated by Raven Thompson’s jumper with 0.6 seconds on the clock. The Tigers held Jackson State to four points in a 15:40 period spanning halftime. Clemson would expand its lead to 37 points late in the third quarter and go on to win its season opener. Clemson out-rebounded Jackson State 59-32 and held the Jaguars to 27 percent shooting. NOTABLES: Loyal McQueen set a career high in rebounds (7) and assists (7) Tessa Miller led the Tigers in scoring with 17 Mia Moore led the Tigers in rebounds with 11 Clemson never trailed throughout the entire duration of the game Coach Poppie notched the 49th win of his head coaching career and as Clemson’s head coach Clemson converted 17 points off Jackson State turnovers UP NEXT: The Tigers will face North Carolina Central at home on Thursday. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tickets are available at clemsontigers.com. First win as a Tiger calls for a big celly 🥳 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lVZRMaIHNr — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 4, 2024 Congrats on the first of many, Coach Poppie! pic.twitter.com/8aFulO2fAq — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 4, 2024