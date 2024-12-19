Tigers fall to Georgia

CU Athletic Communications by

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – The Clemson women’s basketball team (7-4) fell to the Georgia Bulldogs (7-5) in the first game of the San Diego Classic. Loyal McQueen led all scorers with 19 points on an efficient (8-of-12) shooting performance. Clemson outrebounded Georgia, 30-28, but the Bulldogs shot 18-24 from the free throw line while the Tigers shot just 5-7 from the stripe. The game marked the first meeting between the two programs, which are separated by just 76 miles, since 2009. Mia Moore made a 3-pointer to open the scoring for the Tigers, giving Clemson its first lead 0:40 into the matchup. The teams were tied at 15 at the end of the first quarter, as Moore and McQueen tallied five points each. In the second quarter, the Tigers were led by Summah Evans, who scored seven of her 11 points, giving the Tigers their biggest lead of the game, 26-21, with 6:20 remaining in the half, but Georgia rallied to take a 35-33 lead into the halftime break. Georgia controlled the third quarter, growing their lead to 54-46 thanks to a 6-0 scoring run spanning 1:58. The Tigers would cut the Bulldogs lead to as little as five points in the fourth quarter, posting a 6-0 run of their own to cut Georgia’s lead to 67-62 with 2:18 remaining, but Georgia would ultimately hold on to win 75-68. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 68, Georgia 75 RECORDS: Clemson (7-4), Georgia (7-5) CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (19 points), Tessa Miller (8 rebounds, 3 assists), Summah Evans (2 steals) NOTABLES: The game was the first meeting between Clemson and Georgia since 2009. Four Tigers scored in double figures: Loyal McQueen (19 points, 8-12 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT), Summah Evans (11 points, 5-10 FG, 1-4 3FG), Hannah Kohn (11 points, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-3 FT) UP NEXT: The Tigers will play Hawaii in their second and final game of the San Diego Classic tomorrow (12/20) at 6:30 p.m. ET.