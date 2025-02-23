Tigers fall at Pitt

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Women’s Basketball team (13-14, 6-10 ACC) dropped a 72-59 decision to the Pittsburgh Panthers (12-17, 4-12 ACC) at the Petersen Events Center on Sunday afternoon. Loyal McQueen led Clemson with 17 points on five made field goals and seven made free throws, and the Tigers forced a season-high 26 turnovers and had its most steals since 2022, but Pitt shot an efficient .600 percent from the floor despite finishing with 27 fewer shot attempts. Hannah Kohn drained five threes this afternoon, which moves her into second-most 3FG made in a season with 75. Kohn surpassed Tara Saunooke, who had 73 in 1994-95, and was one three shy of tying her career best of six 3FG made in a single game. Pitt used a 10-0 run just before halftime to take a 31-19 lead into the break and the Tigers got no closer than nine points with 3:53 to play in the third quarter. Clemson struggled from the floor for most of the contest, hitting 21-of-67 (.313) from the floor and 9-for-36 (.250) from behind the arc, though it committed just seven turnovers on the day, its fewest since March 3, 2022. Summah Evans accumulated the Tigers’ first six points of the game, knocking down two triples and helped hold Pitt scoreless for 4:47 in the back half of the first quarter. Pitt would fight back and lead 15-12 after one. Evans led the Tigers in scoring going into halftime with eight points. McQueen scored all 17 of her points in the second half and handed out four assists, and Addie Porter had a career-best five steals, while Mia Moore added four in 17 minutes of action. UP NEXT: Clemson vs. Louisville • Feb. 27, 2025 • 6 p.m. • KFC Yum! Center Hannah's LIKE THAT 🔥



Hannah Kohn has reached 75 made threes this season, which officially moves her into second in school history in 3FG made in a season!



