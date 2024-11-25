Tigers dominate Blazers at Emerald Coast Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (4-1) dominated the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (3-2) 90-52 in the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida this afternoon. The Tigers set a season high in three pointers made, with 13 knocked down triples from eight different Tigers. Four Tigers scored in double figures this afternoon, Loyal McQueen (17 points, 7-11 FG, 2-3 3FG), Tessa Miller (15 points, 6-9 FG, 1-1 3FG), Anya Poole (12 points, 6-9 FG) and Mia Moore (10 points, 4-11 FG, 2-4 3FG), and eleven Tigers scored today. Clemson was locked in on defense, forcing 19 UAB turnovers and converting 36 points off of them. After a made UAB layup 47 seconds into the contest, a three by Mia Moore got the Tigers on the board with 8:48 to play, and Clemson did not trail for the remainder of the competition. Moore and McQueen teamed up a combined 23 points, 10 boards, 4 assists and 2 steals in the first half. The Tigers went on a 12-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter into the second over a 4:17 period, with five different Tigers making shots. Clemson forced nine UAB turnovers this half, which they converted 14 points off of. Clemson shot exceptionally well in the second half, shooting 50% from three off of seven made threes and going 14-31 (45.2%) from the field. Ten different Tigers scored in the second half, and 20 of the Tigers’ 42 points this half came from the bench. Clemson went on a 15-0 run to close out the fourth quarter spanning 5:01, with points coming from five different Tigers. It was Raven Thompson’s layup with 3:53 to play that gave Clemson its largest lead of the night, which was 42. UP NEXT: The Clemson Tigers will face the winner of Alabama and Alabama State tomorrow, November 26 for the Emerald Coast Championship Title. The game time is still TBA. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 90, UAB 52 RECORDS: Clemson 4-1, UAB 3-2 CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (17 points, 7-11 FG, 2-3 3FG, 7 assists), Maddi Cluse and Mia Moore (8 rebounds), NOTABLES: The Tigers set a season high in three pointers made with 13. Four Tigers scored in double figures: Loyal McQueen (17), Tessa Miller (15), Anya Poole (12), and Mia Moore (10). Eleven different Tigers put points on the board today. Clemson forced 19 turnovers on the Blazers and converted 36 points of turnovers. This was Clemson and Poppie’s first meeting with UAB. It was raining threes in Florida today ☔️



The Tigers made a season-high 13 three pointers against UAB 3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣3⃣ pic.twitter.com/DDEvgBGR4L — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 25, 2024 Sights and sounds from game 1️⃣#BasketballOnTheBeach🏀🏖️🌊 pic.twitter.com/XF6qSJNLC2 — Emerald Coast Classic (@EmeraldCClassic) November 25, 2024