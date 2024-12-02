Tigers defeat Owls with dominant second half

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 67-48 in a dominant second-half effort. This second half effort was the fourth all-time scoring half in Clemson history. The Tigers outscored the Owls 48-22 in the second half, shooting 71.4% from 3FG and 70.4% from FG. Tessa Miller charted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Tigers in scoring this afternoon. Hannah Kohn set a season high in both scoring (11 points) and in three pointers made (4). Four Tigers shot in double figures this afternoon, Tessa Miller (15 points), Hannah Kohn (14 points), Loyal McQueen (11 points), and Mia Moore (10 points). Hannah Kohn drained a three to get Clemson on the board in the first quarter. The Tigers struggled in the first half, but out-rebounded the Owls 21 to 19, seven of which coming from Tessa Miller. The Owls kept it tight in the first half, gaining a seven-point advantage on the Tigers to close out the half. The Tigers came out hot in the second half, going on a 7-0 scoring run across a 1:20 span, forcing an Owl timeout and giving the Tigers momentum to outscore KSU 23-9 in the third quarter. The Tigers converted eight of their 48 second-half points off of eight forced Owl turnovers. Hannah Kohn knocked down back to back shots for the Tigers, a Layup and three-pointer, to put the Tigers back in front with 6:22 to play, and the Tigers did not trail from then on. FINAL SCORE: Clemson (5-2), Kennesaw State (2-4) RECORDS: Clemson 67, Kennesaw State 48 CLEMSON LEADERS: Tessa Miller (15 points, 7-12 FG, 11 rebounds), Loyal McQueen (6 assists) NOTABLES: Tessa Miller charted a double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds Second half was the fourth all-time scoring half in Clemson history (70.4% FG) Four Tigers shot in double figures today: Tessa Miller (15 points), Hannah Kohn (14 points), Loyal McQueen (11 points), Mia Moore (10 points) Hannah Kohn tallied 14 points, knocking down four threes, setting a season high in scoring (11 points) and three-point shooting Clemson shot 71.4% from 3FG and 70.4% from FG in the second half Nine Tigers scored today QUOTABLES: Coach Poppie on program culture: “It’s fun to learn while you’re winning, as long as you’re willing to learn. Culture matters first, we’re building a program, not a team.” Coach Poppie on the ACC/SEC Challenge: “We are not only representing Clemson, but representing a conference, and we want to put a notch on the right side of the ACC.” Tessa Miller on her double-double: “The mentality that switched for me was my teammates. Four or five different girls came up to me in the locker room at the half and completely switched my mentality. It all started with that trust from them, and it led to me having a better second half from them.” UP NEXT: Clemson will remain at home for the ACC/SEC challenge, where they will face the Florida Gators at 8:00 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. 22 got that double-double 💪 🪣 pic.twitter.com/k9bQWIiNOO — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 1, 2024