Poppie's Tigers add guard Taylor Johnson-Matthews through transfer portal
Shawn Poppie's portal success continues.
Taylor Johnson-Matthews of DePaul is transferring to Clemson. She averaged 14.5 PPG and 3.2 RPG in 32 games on 40.2 percent shooting. She also connected on 36.5% of her shots from beyond the arc. Her season high of 26 points came against No. 23 Creighton. She shot 9-12 from the field and was perfect from three-point land. Johnson-Matthews averaged 18.2 points per game at Pearl River CC the previous season, named the MACCC Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference. Johnson-Matthews makes it four transfers for Poppie in the last week as he continues to build the roster throughout the offseason. BREAKING: DePaul transfer Taylor Johnson-Matthews has committed to Clemson, her representation at FreeGame Management told @On3sports.
The 5-9 junior averaged 14.5 ppg and 1 spg this season.
TRACKER: https://t.co/StsxDxjlYl pic.twitter.com/cy25LUfNsR
