Poppie's Tigers add guard Taylor Johnson-Matthews through transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 5 hours ago

Shawn Poppie's portal success continues.

Taylor Johnson-Matthews of DePaul is transferring to Clemson.

She averaged 14.5 PPG and 3.2 RPG in 32 games on 40.2 percent shooting. She also connected on 36.5% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Her season high of 26 points came against No. 23 Creighton. She shot 9-12 from the field and was perfect from three-point land.

Johnson-Matthews averaged 18.2 points per game at Pearl River CC the previous season, named the MACCC Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference.

Johnson-Matthews makes it four transfers for Poppie in the last week as he continues to build the roster throughout the offseason.

