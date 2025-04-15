WBB sports_basketball
She averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on 38.3 percent shooting in 29 games and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
She averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on 38.3 percent shooting in 29 games and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Poppie's Tigers add guard Hadley Periman through transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Clemson's 2025 roster reconstruction continues to progress.

Tulsa guard Hadley Periman is transferring to Clemson, per her Instagram.

Periman is Shawn Poppie’s fifth acquisition in the transfer portal, rounding out more playmakers for the 2025 season.

She averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on 38.3 percent shooting in 29 games and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

"Extremely thankful for this opportunity," Periman said on Instagram. "Go Tigers."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Where Clemson recruiting stands amid a quiet April
Where Clemson recruiting stands amid a quiet April
Former Clemson receiver to re-enter transfer portal
Former Clemson receiver to re-enter transfer portal
Clemson classic selected in best games of last 25 years in college football
Clemson classic selected in best games of last 25 years in college football
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the WomensBasketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts