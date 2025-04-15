Tulsa guard Hadley Periman is transferring to Clemson, per her Instagram.

Periman is Shawn Poppie’s fifth acquisition in the transfer portal, rounding out more playmakers for the 2025 season.

She averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds on 38.3 percent shooting in 29 games and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

"Extremely thankful for this opportunity," Periman said on Instagram. "Go Tigers."