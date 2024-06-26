Former Clemson coach hired by Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are thrilled to announce the addition of former Clemson head coach Amanda Butler to the women's basketball coaching staff. With a storied career marked by passion, perseverance, and unparalleled expertise, Butler is set to bring an electrifying energy to the Cardinals' bench. Amanda Butler, a coaching veteran with a remarkable track record, joins the Louisville family after six transformative seasons at Clemson. Her leadership not only revitalized the Tigers' program but also solidified her reputation as one of the most formidable coaches in collegiate basketball. Known for her strategic acumen and ability to inspire, Butler's appointment is a great addition for the Cardinals. Head coach Jeff Walz expressed his enthusiasm for the newest member of the coaching staff. "Amanda Butler is a phenomenal coach and an exceptional leader. Her commitment to excellence and her ability to connect with players on and off the court make her a perfect fit for our program. We are beyond excited to welcome her to Louisville." During her tenure at Clemson, Butler led the Tigers to numerous victories and milestones, including an impressive NCAA Tournament appearance and several upsets against top-ranked teams. Her dedication to player development and her innovative approach to the game have earned her respect and admiration across the basketball community. Butler's coaching journey also includes successful stints at the University of Florida and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she consistently demonstrated her ability to build competitive teams and foster a winning culture. "I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Louisville Cardinals," said Butler. "This is a prestigious program with a rich history and a passionate fan base. I look forward to working with Coach Walz and the talented student-athletes to achieve our goals and bring home championships."