Clemson WBB with largest home victory since 1998

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women's basketball team (2-0) dominated the N.C. Central Eagles (0-2) in a historic 91-33 victory, the program's largest win since November 14, 1998. Coach Poppie charted his 50th career win in true team fashion, led by Loyal McQueen's new career high of 22 points and Mia Moore's 19 points and six rebounds. Clemson shot 52.1% from the field and 52.9% from 3FG. Eleven Tigers put points on the board, and four of which scored in double figures. The Tigers grabbed 47 rebounds and converted 29 points off of 24 forced N.C. Central turnovers. Clemson put on a stellar first quarter performance. After a layup by N.C. Central 11 seconds into the game, the Tigers held the Eagles scoreless for the next 4:22, going on a 14-0 run and never looking back. Summah Evans' three-pointer with 6:41 to play in the quarter set the Tigers on fire from the 3pt line. Evans totaled 11 points on the evening, knocking down three triples. Clemson shot 71.4% from 3pt this quarter off of five threes nine field goals. The Tigers held the Eagles to only three points this quarter, giving them a 22-point advantage going into the second quarter. The Tigers continued to display their dominance in the second quarter, holding the Eagles to yet another single-digit half, tallying eight points to the Tigers' eighteen. Hannah Kohn shot 100% across the half, knocking down two 3-pointers and shooting 3-3 from the field. She scored in double digits tonight, charting ten points. McQueen, Moore, and Kohn teamed up for the Tigers' 20 point-quarter, McQueen leading the way with ten during the period to put the Tigers up 34 at the half. Clemson continued rolling in the second half, shooting 69.2% off of 18 made field goals. Moore charged ahead for the Tigers in the third quarter with twelve points, shooting 3-4 from the field with two made threes, contributing to the Tigers' 24-point quarter. The Tigers stayed hot in the fourth quarter, holding the Eagles to another single-digit quarter with seven points to Clemson's 22. Clemson put up 23 boards this quarter, and freshman Morgan Miller's first collegiate point on a free throw at 0:16 etched Clemson into the history books. UP NEXT: The Tigers remain at home and they will face Presbyterian College Monday at 11:00 A.M. in for Education Day in Littlejohn Coliseum. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 91, N.C. Central 33 RECORDS: Clemson 2-0, N.C. Central 0-2 CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen 22 points & 5 assists (9-17 FG, 4-4 FT), Mia Moore 19 points & 6 rebounds (4-7 FG, 2-3 3FG, 9-10 FT), Tessa Miller 8 rebounds NOTABLES: Clemson's largest team victory since Nov. 14, 1998 against UNC Asheville (93-26) Loyal McQueen set a new career high with 22 points Coach Poppie earned his 50th career win Four Tigers score in double figures, 11 Tigers put points on the board Hannah Kohn shot perfectly, going 3-3 from the field and 2-2 from 3pt