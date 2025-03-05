Clemson upsets Cardinal to advance in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A 14-2 first-half run gave 14-seed Clemson (14-16) a double-digit lead and the Tigers got hot from behind the arc in the third quarter en route to a 63-46 First Round win over 11-seed Stanford in the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Clemson led for more than 31 minutes of gameplay and held Stanford to a season-low 46 points, winning the season series 2-0. Clemson hit eight three-pointers in the second half, including four from Mia Moore, who finished with 14 points. Loyal McQueen led the Tigers with 17 points and added eight rebounds and six assists and Anya Poole added 12 points and eight rebounds. Clemson advances to play sixth-seeded Louisville Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN) and with audio via the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers App. Stanford got out to a 6-0 lead over the first 4:33 of the contest before the Tigers fought back for a 10-8 lead just over five minutes later. Clemson led 11-10 after the first frame, with nine of the points coming from McQueen. A 14-2 Clemson run that included eight points from Anya Poole in the second quarter opened up a 25-12 lead. The Tigers allowed just one field goal over the first 8:37 of the second quarter and outscored the Cardinal 16-6 overall, bringing a 27-16 lead into the break. Clemson then got hot from behind the arc in the third quarter, nailing five from deep over a five-minute span, and springing the Tigers to a 19-point advantage. Moore hit three during the stretch, picking up 11 points in the quarter. Clemson entered the night needed three three-pointers to set a program record for a single season, and Raven Thompson’s make with 4:02 remaining in the third was the 215th of the season, surpassing the 214 by the 2022-23 team and 213 by the 2023-24 team. The Tigers led 48-30 after three quarters and Stanford never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way. CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (17 points), Loyal McQueen & Anya Poole (8 rebounds), Loyal McQueen (6 assists) NOTABLES: Clemson had a stretch where it allowed just one made field goal over a 13:16 span in the first half. Stanford was 1-14 from the floor during that stretch. Raven Thompson’s three-pointer in the third quarter was Clemson’s 215th of the season, breaking the team record for three-point field goals made in a single season. Shawn Poppie is 7-0 in conference tournaments as a head coach, as he was 6-0 at UT Chattanooga. Clemson held Stanford to six points in the third quarter, tied for the third fewest allowed in a quarter this season. Stanford’s 46 points was a season low. The six points were tied for Stanford’s 5th-fewest points scored in a quarter since quarters were implemented in 2015-16. Loyal McQueen scored 13 points in the first half and finished with 17 points, her 22nd game of the season scoring in double-figures. She scored 26 in Clemson’s first meeting with the Cardinal on Jan. 5. Clemson has won an ACC Tournament game in six of the past seven seasons, one of four ACC schools who can make that claim.

