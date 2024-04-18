All-conference post player signs with Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball program and head coach Shawn Poppie announced the signing of transfer student Tessa Miller on Wednesday. Miller, a 6’2” transfer student-athlete from Belmont and native of Crossville, Tennessee, was a 2023-24 All-Missouri Valley Conference selection after averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per contest last season. In seven contests against power-five competition last season – including games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Stanford – Miller averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 60% from the floor. She scored at least 12 points in every game she played against power-five opponents last season. Miller, a graduate student who has one year of eligibility left, is coming off the best season of her career. She recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Bruins’ game against Georgia, 24 points and 12 boards against Drake, and a season-high 25 points in Belmont’s contest against Murray State. POPPIE’S THOUGHTS “We are thrilled to welcome Tessa Miller and her family into our Clemson Family. Tessa brings so much versatility to our front court with her ability to score from multiple areas all while being such a great passer. Her competitive spirit is shown on the court but also overflow into her personality. Tessa will represent our program on and off the cout in a way that will make Tiger Nation proud. I can’t wait to get to work with her.” So excited to add Tessa to the Clemson Family 🐅 pic.twitter.com/1K6FoFzkUS — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) April 17, 2024