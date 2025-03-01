Tigers roll over Indiana to extend winning streak

In total, Clemson clocked 11 hits as freshmen Marian Collins (two), Sam Minish (one), Ava Wilson (one) and senior Alex Brown (one) contributed the additional hits in the lineup. Everyone that recorded a hit had at least one run scored, with additional runs coming from pinch runners Kennedy Ariail and Kylee Johnson.

Clemson came out swinging in the single game of the day. With a leadoff walk by Brown and a double by Moore, the Tigers had its first two batters aboard. Macey Cintron joined them off a walk to load the bases that allowed Minish to pick up her fifth RBI of the year with a sac fly to right field that plated Brown to give Clemson the 1-0 advantage after one.

Indiana evened things in the top of the second with a single run, but the Tigers answered at their next plate appearance. Clemson took a 4-1 lead after a Brown RBI paired with a two-run homer down the left line by Moore pushed the score. This was Moore’s fourth homer of the season and traveled 215 feet.

The top of the third brought the Hoosiers two more runs, cutting the Clemson lead to one, but back-to-back doubles by Minish and Wilson in the bottom of the third sparked an inning of momentum for the Tigers. With two batters aboard, Vieira notched an RBI single and an additional three RBIs by the next four batters propelled Clemson ahead 8-3 to close out the inning.

After a scoreless Hoosier inning, Vieira tallied her third hit of the day with an RBI double and earned the Tigers a 9-4 score entering the top of the fifth. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that either side scored again. Indiana plated its run off a sac fly, but the Tigers answered with two runs at the hands of Vieira, who knocked an RBI double into left, and Collins, who picked up an RBI to score Johnson.

An Indiana solo home run in the top of the seventh set the final score to 11-5. The Tiger victory marks the first time since Clemson went on a 23-game streak that lasted from Feb. 26, 2023 to April 5, 2023 that Clemson has won 10-straight games.

Senior Reese Basinger got her seventh start of the year and picked up her fourth win. She pitched five innings with two strikeouts in her victory. Cintron pitched the final two innings and faced seven batters in her ninth appearance this season.

Up Next

Clemson concludes the Tiger Invitational tomorrow against Indiana where the Tigers will be the designated home team following the round-robin format. Action is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. on ACCNX.

