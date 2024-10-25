Meinhard hat trick keys No. 3 Tigers blowout of Orange

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

The No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers (9-2-2) topped the Syracuse Orange (6-6-3) 6-1 at Historic Riggs Field to extend their winning streak to five games. The Tigers picked up their first win against Syracuse in the last five meetings. Clemson head coach Mike Noonan noted how important another ACC victory was postgame, and he said there’s another level for his team to reach still. “I don’t think we have played to our potential yet all season,” Noonan said. The Tigers got off to the best start they could. Two minutes in, a through ball to Alex Meinhard near midfield left him in a foot race. He beat the defenders and put his shot past the keeper with his left foot to score. Clemson’s offense kept their momentum early after their blowout win on Tuesday (6-0 versus USC Upstate) and opened up beautifully. Syracuse played a tough man-to-man defense that racked up the fouls for The Orange. In the 15th minute, the referee went to review for an elbow high to the head. After review, the referee shows a red card to Syracuse forward Michael Acquah. Syracuse went down to ten men early in the first half. The Tigers kept relieving pressure, which paid off in the 25th minute. After a nice pass to Remi Okunlola on the right wing, he sent a low cross, and Wahabu Musah tapped in an easy finish to double the Tigers' advantage. After Syracuse conceded a corner, Joran Gerbet crossed it into Titus Sandy Jr, who headed the ball down to Meinhard, who rolled it past the keeper. Clemson added its third goal in 30 minutes of play, and they kept up their great form. Three minutes later, Meinhard earned his hat trick. After Gerbet had the ball at the top of the box, he found Meinhard wide open on the left, who placed his shot past Syracuse keeper Tomas Hut. It is Meinhard’s first hat trick this season. Clemson’s last hat trick came from Ousmane Sylla on October 21st, 2023, against Boston College. Meinhard spoke on the achievement and honored Sylla’s legacy at Clemson. “He’s an awesome player and has done so many great things for the Clemson program. I’m glad I’m on the list as well,” said Meinhard. A minute later, Syracuse earned a penalty after Clemson goalkeeper Joseph Andema committed a foul in the box. Ezra Widman slotted the penalty in the bottom right corner to end Clemson's clean sheet and put Syracuse on the board. In the 35th minute, the fifth total goal of the game continued the fireworks for both teams. Two minutes after the start of the second half, Clemson earned a corner. Misei Yoshizawa swung a corner into the box, and Tyler Trimnal headed it down past the keeper. In the 63rd minute, Antonio Illuminato received a pass after a solo run from Arthur Duquenne. He misplayed the ball but turned around, shot it near the top of the box, and placed it in the bottom corner. Everything that Clemson touched in this game turned to gold, and Illuminato put the cherry on top. The Tigers picked up ther fifth ACC win, and now have one last home game. Senior Day against Wofford is on Tuesday, October 29th at 7:00. The seniors will be honored and Clemson looks to close out regular season home play with a victory over another South Carolina opponent. 1️⃣5️⃣ gets us on the board in the second minute! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/sPBZ09SPEP — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 26, 2024 1️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Sl419eQ2XK — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 26, 2024 The 3️⃣rd. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/LuiH5P5nv4 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 26, 2024 The ball never stood a chance 😤#ClemsonUnited | 📺ACCN pic.twitter.com/WlrljUpbPl — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 26, 2024

