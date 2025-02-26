Greenville Triumph, Greenville Liberty to play summer matches at Riggs Field

Greenville, SC (February 26, 2025)– The Greenville Liberty’s Friday, June 6th match and the Triumph’s Saturday, June 7th match will be played at Clemson’s Historic Riggs Field, the clubs announced Wednesday. The Liberty will host regional rival Asheville City SC on Friday at 7:00 PM, and the Triumph will host expansion side FC Naples on Saturday at 7:00 PM. The Liberty match will mark the first time the club has played a match in Clemson. Triumph SC played a regular season match against Lexington at Historic Riggs Field in 2024 after the match was moved due to Hurricane Helene. Triumph and Liberty Season Ticket Members will receive these matches as part of their respective season ticket plans. More information will be sent to STMs soon. Single match tickets for the clubs’ Clemson matches will be on sale soon. Triumph SC travels to Historic Riggs Field Wednesday evening to close out its preseason schedule with a scrimmage against the Clemson Tigers Men’s Soccer Team. The match kicks at 7:30 PM and is open to fans. The Triumph kicks off its regular season on Saturday, March 8th at 4:00 PM against Westchester SC. It's match day at Riggs!



🆚 Greenville Triumph

📍 Clemson, SC

⏰ 7:30 pm

🏟️ Historic Riggs Field

🎟️ Free to all#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/207yDDzR0P — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) February 26, 2025