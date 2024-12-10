Gerbet earns invite to 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase

Clemson, S.C. – Senior midfielder Joran Gerbet has been invited to participate in in 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase in San Diego, Calif. Gerbet is one of 44 invitees to the premier scouting event for MLS clubs. Gerbet is Clemson’s first invitee to the prestigious scouting event since 2022, when Hamady Diop, Isaiah Reid and Ousmane Sylla participated. The four-day talent evaluation event will give technical staffs from each MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation ahead of MLS SuperDraft 2025, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. ET. The 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase is a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA. Gerbet, a 2024 team captain, was named the ACC Midfielder of the Year after finishing second on the team in points (22), with seven goals and eight assists. He was named to the ACC All-Tournament team after leading the Tigers’ to their fifth ACC title game appearance in six season. He was named First Team All-ACC and the No. 6 player on the TopDrawer Soccer Midseason Top 100 list. He was also named ACC Offensive Player of the Week on October 7 after scoring two goals in Clemson’s upset win of then-No. North Carolina The eligible player list for 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 19 will be announced at a later date following the 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase.