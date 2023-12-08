Clemson star midfielder named United Soccer Coaches All-American

|
Clemson star midfielder Ousmane Sylla named United Soccer Coaches All-American
Clemson, S.C. – For the first time in his career,
Ousmane Sylla earned All-America honors, it was announced today by the United Soccer Coaches organization. The Dakar, Senegal, native earned a spot on the First Team, as voted on by the organization.
Sylla is the 37th Tiger in program history (44th total) to earn All-America honors and first since 2021. The senior adds to his many recognitions this season, already having been named an All-ACC First Team performer, the ACC Tournament MVP and First Team All-South Region. Earlier this week, he was named First-Team All-South Region and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. Sylla has led the Tigers offensively this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists on the year. He ranks in the top 50 in Division I in eight categories, including being ranked fifth in the country in total points (34). Clemson starts its College Cup action versus No. 5 national seed West Virginia at 6 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday (ESPNU/+).
Sylla is the 37th Tiger in program history (44th total) to earn All-America honors and first since 2021.
The senior adds to his many recognitions this season, already having been named an All-ACC First Team performer, the ACC Tournament MVP and First Team All-South Region. Earlier this week, he was named First-Team All-South Region and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.
Sylla has led the Tigers offensively this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists on the year. He ranks in the top 50 in Division I in eight categories, including being ranked fifth in the country in total points (34).
Clemson starts its College Cup action versus No. 5 national seed West Virginia at 6 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday (ESPNU/+).
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now