Clemson star midfielder named United Soccer Coaches All-American

Clemson star midfielder Ousmane Sylla named United Soccer Coaches All-American
by - 2023 Dec 8 13:54

Clemson, S.C. – For the first time in his career, Ousmane Sylla earned All-America honors, it was announced today by the United Soccer Coaches organization. The Dakar, Senegal, native earned a spot on the First Team, as voted on by the organization.

Sylla is the 37th Tiger in program history (44th total) to earn All-America honors and first since 2021.

The senior adds to his many recognitions this season, already having been named an All-ACC First Team performer, the ACC Tournament MVP and First Team All-South Region. Earlier this week, he was named First-Team All-South Region and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Sylla has led the Tigers offensively this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists on the year. He ranks in the top 50 in Division I in eight categories, including being ranked fifth in the country in total points (34).

Clemson starts its College Cup action versus No. 5 national seed West Virginia at 6 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday (ESPNU/+).

