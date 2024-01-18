Clemson National Championship parade details

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson Athletics will host a parade to honor the men’s soccer team’s National Championship on February 3 at 11:30 a.m. Following the parade, a recognition will take place during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Virginia in Littlejohn Coliseum. The parade will begin at Sikes Hall and travel along Highway 93, concluding at Historic Riggs Field. No gathering will take place at Riggs Field, but a ceremony will be held at the basketball game. Students and fans are encouraged to gather on Bowman Field and line the streets of the parade route to celebrate the fourth national title in program history. Those attending are encouraged to visit downtown businesses both before and after the celebration. The basketball game is scheduled to tip at 2:00 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Fans are also encouraged to come to town early to attend the women’s gymnastics meet on that prior Friday evening. A National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration will take place prior to the meet against NC State, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Women’s tennis also has a match at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center against Charlotte at 2:00 pm.