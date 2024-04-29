Will Shipley grateful to Clemson and Dabo Swinney, feeling 'healthier than ever'

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

The wait was a bit longer than Will Shipley wanted, but he is incredibly grateful to wind up with the Philadelphia Eagles after a fourth-round pick over the weekend. “I think throughout the whole process, I was pretty much being told that I was between a third to fifth-rounder. So, I was right there in the fourth round, kind of expected, just depending on how the running backs got off the board,” Shipley said. “But, still, just waiting around, seeing all the guys go before you, you want to get your name called, and I was very eager, and when the Eagles called, I could not have been more ecstatic.” For Shipley, this is an ideal spot as his brother plays lacrosse right in Philadelphia. Furthermore, he will have the opportunity to learn from one of the premium veterans in the league, two-time Pro-Bowler Saquon Barkley. Barkley is one of Shipley’s favorite players, putting the former Tiger in an ideal position to develop in the NFL. “When he was at Penn State and his years on the Giants to being in Philadelphia now, I’m a huge Saquon fan. He actually reached out to me pretty quickly after I got drafted, just a couple minutes, so I’m so excited to just share a backfield with all those guys,” Shipley said. “I know that I’m going to go in, I’m going to work my butt off, and I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do to be successful. Whatever that takes is what I’m willing to do. So, could not be happier to learn from someone like Saquon and share a backfield with all the great backs that we have.” Shipley may have fallen this far in the draft because of the injury he sustained during Clemson’s victory in the Gator Bowl. However, Shipley says he has been cleared to play and is 100 percent going into the beginning of his NFL career. “Ever since my Pro Day, I’ve been getting after it back here in Charlotte, any private workouts, like the one I had with (Eagles’ running backs coach) Coach Singleton,” Shipley said. “But, I feel great, healthier than ever and just ready to get after it. It was just a fibular dislocation in the bowl game. No structural damage, no surgery. Just had a straight-leg brace for a couple weeks and got right back after it then. So, everything has gone according to God’s plan and couldn’t thank Him enough for healing me and getting me back to full health.” One thing Shipley attributed to his success is Clemson. He was able to play as a running back and a kick returner, something he is prepared to do in the league as well. Clemson’s culture and working with head coach Dabo Swinney also helped him make sure he was ready for the NFL. Even though he had eligibility left, Shipley felt it was time for him to go pro. “Clemson University is a great place. Coach Swinney’s second to none. He’s the best to do it and he cares so much about his players. Had a fourth year, but ultimately graduated in December and had the option to move on and this has been my lifelong dream,” Shipley said. “It’s what I want to do, and God gave me the opportunity. He made it very clear to me what his path for me was and that’s ultimately what led to my decision to move on and go chase this new dream.” Can't wait for the show 😮‍💨🎇 https://t.co/dsyTSKQHfN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2024

