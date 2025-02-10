WATCH: Father-son moment with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Super Bowl trophy postgame

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter celebrated with his son and former Clemson standout Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the field postgame of the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl win Sunday. The elder Trotter reached the Super Bowl once and came just short to a Tom Brady-led Patriots team in 2005, so he relished the time with his son and the elusive trophy. "We jacked it. We jacked it, baby," Trotter said with smile in a question to his son about he came to be holding the trophy. "We got it from Darius Slay. He loaned it to us for a minute." The former All-Pro was asked about his feeling at the moment. "Like he said, just thank God. Just thank God for the opportunity for him to be in the best organization in the National Football League," Trotter said. "Getting a Super Bowl win his first year as a rookie. It's tough to do, man. You're not guaranteed to be back here. So, I told him to enjoy the moment, have fun, go out there, and play free. Man, the team, that was an ole-fashioned butt-whipping out there. I'm just excited for everybody." The younger Trotter was asked how that dominance came to be. "I feel like the only people that would've known are the people on that defensive side," he said. "We all know the type of players and guys we have in that room and we know all the hard work and preparation we put in this week. We had that mentality going into the game and we just had to go out there and execute it." Up to a 40-6 Eagles lead, KC was held to 150 offensive yards into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had 23 total yards at the half. A reserve and special teams player mostly this season, Trotter got in on one tackle in the game. Trotter was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round (No. 155 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, joining the same organization where his father spent eight of his 12 NFL seasons and earned four Pro Bowl selections and a spot in the organization’s Hall of Fame. The younger Trotter spent three years at Clemson from 2021-23 and was named as an All-American in both 2022 and 2023, becoming Clemson’s first multi-time All-American at linebacker since Keith Adams in 1999 and 2000. More from a very enthusiastic elder Trotter in an interview with Philly TV below: Our @PriscoCBS caught up with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. AND Sr. with Lombardi in tow.



"How'd you get the trophy by the way?"



Papa Trotter:"Oh, we jacked it. We jacked it" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Bn5Sq47Dm — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 10, 2025 The tackle. The axe chop. The entire team hyping him up. This clip is perfect, @TrotterJr54 🪓#SuperBowlLIX on Fox pic.twitter.com/jOKztrIulk — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 10, 2025

