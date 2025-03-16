sports_football
Tee Higgins lands big-money extension with Bengals
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - Sunday, March 16 2025

Tee Higgins has a new deal to be a long-term part of a key offensive core to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Higgins has agreed to a four-year deal worth $115 million, says FOX's Jordan Schultz, who also reported that teammate Ja'Marr Chase is under contract for five more years at $182.8 million.

Per Schultz, Higgins’ deal can be worth over $30M per year with incentives, and he is now a top-5 paid WR in the NFL.

He was put on a second franchise tag recently with reports that such an extension was coming.

In 12 games (nine starts) last season, Higgins tallied a career-best in touchdown receptions (10), his second-best year with catches (73) and third-best in yards (911). Higgins has seen more limited time over the last two seasons due to injury after averaging over 1,000 yards receiving in his first three campaigns as a pro.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow signed a five-year deal worth $275 million in 2023.

