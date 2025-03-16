Tee Higgins lands big-money extension with Bengals

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Tee Higgins has a new deal to be a long-term part of a key offensive core to the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins has agreed to a four-year deal worth $115 million, says FOX's Jordan Schultz, who also reported that teammate Ja'Marr Chase is under contract for five more years at $182.8 million. Per Schultz, Higgins’ deal can be worth over $30M per year with incentives, and he is now a top-5 paid WR in the NFL. He was put on a second franchise tag recently with reports that such an extension was coming. In 12 games (nine starts) last season, Higgins tallied a career-best in touchdown receptions (10), his second-best year with catches (73) and third-best in yards (911). Higgins has seen more limited time over the last two seasons due to injury after averaging over 1,000 yards receiving in his first three campaigns as a pro. Bengals QB Joe Burrow signed a five-year deal worth $275 million in 2023. 🤝 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) March 17, 2025 More details on this historic WR duo deal:



— Ja’Marr Chase is now under contract for the next 5 years at $182.816M.



— Tee Higgins’ deal can be worth over $30M per year with incentives. He is a top-5 paid WR in the NFL. https://t.co/dOBTlqYZ7m pic.twitter.com/xrBi8CguYp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2025 Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have each signed extensions with the Bengals, per @Schultz_Report



Ja’Marr Chase: 4 years, $161M



Tee Higgins: 4 years, $115M pic.twitter.com/Qfqo9SceFK — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2025

