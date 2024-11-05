Jaguars release Clemson pro

Muse was elevated to the active roster for three games this season, notching one combo tackle.

Since being drafted in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft, Muse has played in 36 games over four seasons. He played the most in Seattle, playing in 23 games and making 20 tackles.

Muse has also been on the rosters for the LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jaguars also released former Clemson lineman and longtime Jags vet Tyler Shatley ahead of the 53-man roster release in August.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, both first-round NFL draft picks, are on the Jaguars roster still.