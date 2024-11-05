CLEMSON in the NFL

Tanner Muse played in three games with the Jaguars this season. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
Tanner Muse played in three games with the Jaguars this season. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)

Jaguars release Clemson pro Tanner Muse
by - 2024 Nov 5 18:00

Former Clemson defender Tanner Muse was released from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad on Tuesday.

Muse was elevated to the active roster for three games this season, notching one combo tackle.

Since being drafted in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft, Muse has played in 36 games over four seasons. He played the most in Seattle, playing in 23 games and making 20 tackles.

Muse has also been on the rosters for the LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jaguars also released former Clemson lineman and longtime Jags vet Tyler Shatley ahead of the 53-man roster release in August.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, both first-round NFL draft picks, are on the Jaguars roster still.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson’s first 2024 Playoff ranking unveiled
Clemson’s first 2024 Playoff ranking unveiled
Jaguars release Clemson pro
Jaguars release Clemson pro
Former Clemson WR traded to Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Clemson WR traded to Pittsburgh Steelers
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts