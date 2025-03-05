Hunter Renfrow reacts to false retirement social media post, teases NFL comeback

Rumors circulated on social media Wednesday morning that former Clemson and NFL wideout Hunter Renfrow was retiring from the NFL.

Renfrow, who hasn't played since the 2023 season, addressed those rumors on his Twitter page.

"Just when I thought about making a comeback I get hit with this bombshell...guess I shouldn't have started working out two months ago," said Renfrow on X.

Renfrow tallied 269 catches for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career with the Raiders.

Just when I thought about making a comeback I get hit with this bombshell…… guess I shouldn’t have started working out again 2 months ago lol https://t.co/JTEex3MKKa — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) March 5, 2025