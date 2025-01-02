Dexter Lawrence earns third-straight NFL season honor

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL announced that former Clemson standout Dexter Lawrence, arguably the Giants' best player and most visible leader, was selected as a starting interior lineman to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games. This is Lawrence's third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He is the first Giants player to be voted to three straight Pro Bowls since safety Landon Collins from 2016-18 and the first defensive lineman since Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan from 2001-03. Strahan was chosen for his seventh and final Pro Bowl in 2005. Lawrence is the franchise's first interior defensive lineman to earn three Pro Bowl selections since Rosie Grier in 1953, 1956 and 1960. Lawrence's sixth Giants season ended in Dallas on Nov. 28, when he dislocated his left elbow in a 27-20 loss to the Cowboys. In his 12 games, the 340-pound nose tackle and three-time team captain led the team with a career-high 9.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He recorded all nine sacks in the season's first seven games, including a career-best 3.0 in the Giants' victory in Seattle on Oct. 6. Dexter Lawrence. DPOTY. He has 9 sacks on the season as a nose tackle. Leads the NFL. Unreal talent. pic.twitter.com/hZSUtM7U8u — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) October 20, 2024 2025 PRO BOWL GAMES RUNDOWN: Thursday Skills Showdown Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7pm – 8:30pm ET Watch LIVE on ESPN Please note: this event is not a public event to attend. Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3pm – 6pm ET Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL Watch On: ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and streaming on NFL+ Here we go: The 2025 Pro Bowl Games Players, full rosters: pic.twitter.com/FppOPUEn7Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now