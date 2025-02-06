DeAndre Hopkins having 'a dream come true' with Super Bowl chance

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

DeAndre Hopkins is getting his first shot at a Super Bowl ring in his 12th season as a pro. His Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans' Superdome (6:30 p.m. ET/FOX), where Hopkins takes the biggest stage in sports. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has embraced a reserve role after a midseason trade to KC from Tennessee, tallying 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns with the Chiefs in the regular season and one catch for 11 yards this postseason. The Super Bowl showcase can bring the best out of players, however, and Hopkins looks to join former teammate Sammy Watkins in being able to get a ring on a late-career KC stop (five catches for 98 yards in the 2019 season Super Bowl win). He reflected on his journey from Central, South Carolina, earlier this week on X: "To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up." Catch Hopkins' Super Bowl Media Day highlights below:

