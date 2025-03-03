Cornell Powell, Albert Huggins land with new pro teams

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Cornell Powell and Albert Huggins are the latest Tigers to take their talents to the UFL. Powell was announced Monday as a signing of the DC Defenders of the spring professional football league. Powell's pro career to this point has been mainly on practice squads, with a couple Super Bowl rings from Kansas City (2021-24) and a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks last year. He played in three regular-season games with KC but didn't log a catch. Powell was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chiefs. At Clemson, Powell was a part of teams that earned five ACC titles, five College Football Playoff berths, three national title game berths and two national championships from 2016-20. He finished his tenure with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts) after a career year in 2020. He also posted eight career kickoff returns for 197 yards. Powell could get a chance to play a number of former teammates in Week 1 (March 30/3 p.m./ESPN) hosting the perennial spring league champions Birmingham. The Stallions have Deon Cain, Mario Goodrich, Joseph Ngata and Amari Rodgers listed on the roster currently. Huggins was announced as the latest signing for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He had made eight stops in the NFL since signing as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2019. In Atlanta, Huggins played in 13 games with five starts and totaled a career-best 22 tackles (seven solo) with two QB hits in the 2023 season. Huggins has played in 27 NFL regular-season games over four seasons of action with 41 tackles (10 solo) and one fumble recovery. Like Powell, Huggins is a two-time national champion and plugged in to play a critical role in the 2018 campaign. He completed his Clemson career with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games (four starts). St. Louis opens with a trip to the Houston Roughnecks (March 28/8 p.m./FOX), which feature another former Tiger in offensive tackle Isaiah Battle. BT Potter (Michigan) rounds out the current Clemson UFL reps. Breaking: The DC Defenders have signed WR Cornell Powell.



Powell is formerly a 5th round draft pick with the #Chiefs, spending a few years with the team.



The former Clemson standout finds a new home in the #UFL, with the @XFLDefenders. pic.twitter.com/kmXMUUC2BE — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) March 3, 2025

