Clemson pro DeAndre Hopkins listed among top Super Bowl prop picks

The final NFL game of the season brings a number of ways to get in on the action, and one national outlet is betting on DeAndre Hopkins to make an impact. Hopkins was acquired in October by the Kansas City Chiefs, who seek a third-consecutive ring and a first for the former Clemson standout. Figuring out a new offense on the fly, Hopkins' impact has been hit-or-miss, seeing just three targets and one catch this postseason for 11 yards. A CBS Sports metric believes he at least doubles that reception count on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m./FOX): Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs: 1.5 receptions "Hopkins is set to make his first appearance in the Super Bowl, and the veteran wideout could be a weapon with Philadelphia's defense likely shadowing Travis Kelce. Hopkins has hauled in two or more catches in nine of his 11 games since being acquired by the Chiefs in the regular season. The AI PickBot is projecting Hopkins will finish with 2.4 receptions against Philadelphia, rating the Over as a 4-star play. The pick: Over 1.5 receptions (+126)." This season in KC, Hopkins has had as many as eight catches (vs. Tampa Bay on 11/4) and as many as 90 yards (vs. Las Vegas on 11/29). He is looking to get his first Super Bowl and another one for fellow former Tiger receiver Justyn Ross, who is currently on the practice squad. They are opposite an Eagles squad with two Clemson rookies on the active roster in Will Shipley and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and second-year pro KJ Henry on the practice squad. More Hopkins odds (FanDuel) Any time TD scorer: +600 Receiving yards over/under: 11.5 yards First TD scorer: +3000 First team TD scorer: +1400 Longest reception over/under: 9.5 yards

