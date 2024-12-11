Bryan Bresee earns NFL honor for game-clinching play

Press Release by

The National Football League announced today that New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been named the Week 14 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It is the first conference player of the week honor for Bresee. Bresee, 6-5, 305, was the team's first round selection (29th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He earned the special teams honor after blocking a 35-yard field goal attempt by New York Giants kicker Graham Gano with 11 seconds remaining to preserve Sunday's 14-11 win at MetLife Stadium. In addition to his heroics on special teams, Bresee enjoyed a productive afternoon on defense, recording one sack and two pass breakups, which tied a career-high. Bresee is enjoying a breakout season in 2024. In 13 games with seven starts, he has posted 19 tackles, a club-best and career-high 7.5 sacks for a loss of 41 yards, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one blocked field goal. His takedown total ranks second overall in the NFC and third in the NFL among defensive tackles and is the sixth-highest single-season total by a Saints defensive tackle. In his two-year career, Bresee has played in 30 games with seven starts and has totals of 43 tackles (25 solo), 12 sacks, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one blocked field goal. This is the third conference player of the week honor by a Saint this season, with running back Alvin Kamara earning Week Two NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors and tight end Taysom Hill being selected as NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 11 performance. This is the most conference player of the week honors garnered by the Saints since they were awarded four in 2021. The #Saints have to do whatever it takes to keep Bryan Bresee around for the long term future. He continues to improve each week, can’t wait to see more from him pic.twitter.com/7zUzrnXZkg — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) December 9, 2024