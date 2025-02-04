Baker Mayfield 'excited' for Trevor Lawrence under new head coach

Liam Coen was brought in as the Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach with his offensive mind, in mind. He takes over a Jaguars team that is now on a third head coach for 2021 No. 1 overall pick and former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence, and the former Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator comes in with high recommendations. That includes his 2024 QB, Baker Mayfield, who expects some positive changes for Lawrence and co. across the state. "For Trevor, Liam taught the game of football to all our offensive guys," Mayfield said while at the Pro Bowl Games last week. "He helped me out tremendously with pre-snap adjustments and being able to eliminate and process information quick. Trevor's gonna have a guy that's really gonna grow into him and lean into that and help him out. Not just on the field, but off the field, so I'm excited for Trevor." An NFL journeyman before being a No. 1 pick himself, Mayfield has thrived in Tampa. He built on a strong 2023 there, with career highs last season in touchdowns (41), passing yards (4,500), and completion percentage (71.4). "I'm happy for him (Coen). He deserves that opportunity," Mayfield said of his former offensive coordinator. Coen said recently that Lawrence's poise stood out most to him. "Well, I watched this guy every time maybe there was a negative play. You go watch quarterback's responses. It's every down, every throw, every rep. If you go and evaluate that for every quarterback, you're going to find issues with everybody. Nobody's perfect," Coen said. "But when I went and watched his response to negative plays, whether it was a pick or an incompletion, a critical third down miss or a punt or whatever it was, I felt like he always responded, and that was something that I was like, man, okay, he's got that. That takes this in here, right? That's all that matters. Like, that is not all that matters, but in that moment, that's what matters. "And so I saw that, and I'm like, okay, he's got that. That's huge to start off with. And that's kind of like, that was how Baker was," Coen said. "He just kept swinging, he kept throwing, he kept playing. And if you can help them, similar to a caddy, that way, and help them swing their way out of it. I mean, that's that's fun to do. That's why, I mean, that's why we're here." "He deserves that opportunity." @Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield discussed the success he's had in Tampa Bay and how he is happy for new Jaguars HC Liam Coen.



