GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Brie Clark becomes the first gymnast in school history to earn back-to-back All-Conference selections. (Clemson athletics file photo)
Brie Clark becomes the first gymnast in school history to earn back-to-back All-Conference selections. (Clemson athletics file photo)

Tiger athlete Brie Clark earns All-ACC honor

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson redshirt junior Brie Clark has earned All-ACC honors on floor, it was announced today by the league office. Clark becomes the first gymnast in school history to earn back-to-back All-Conference selections.

The All-ACC Gymnastics team includes the top six on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, respectively, based on National Qualifying Score (NQS) following the regular season. The top two All-Arounders also earned all-conference honors.

Clark earned her second-consecutive All-ACC honor on floor, finishing the regular season with a 9.920 NQS, second only behind Mya Lauzon of Cal (9.955). Clark is tied for the highest floor score in program history, earning a 9.95 in Clemson’s home win over Pitt in January. She earned history earlier this month, becoming the first collegiate gymnast to successfully perform the Biles I on floor, earning ACC Specialist of the Week in the process.

The Tigers, the No. 5 seed, are set to compete in the first session of the 2025 ACC Championships on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. versus Pittsburgh on ACC Network.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Gymnastics Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts