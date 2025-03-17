Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor

Tiger athlete Brie Clark earns All-ACC honor

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson redshirt junior Brie Clark has earned All-ACC honors on floor, it was announced today by the league office. Clark becomes the first gymnast in school history to earn back-to-back All-Conference selections. The All-ACC Gymnastics team includes the top six on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, respectively, based on National Qualifying Score (NQS) following the regular season. The top two All-Arounders also earned all-conference honors. Clark earned her second-consecutive All-ACC honor on floor, finishing the regular season with a 9.920 NQS, second only behind Mya Lauzon of Cal (9.955). Clark is tied for the highest floor score in program history, earning a 9.95 in Clemson’s home win over Pitt in January. She earned history earlier this month, becoming the first collegiate gymnast to successfully perform the Biles I on floor, earning ACC Specialist of the Week in the process. The Tigers, the No. 5 seed, are set to compete in the first session of the 2025 ACC Championships on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. versus Pittsburgh on ACC Network.