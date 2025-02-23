No. 16 Cardinal win meet despite season-best Clemson score

VAULT

Clemson opened the meet on vault with a 9.725 from Quinn Kuhl. Kate Bryant followed with a 9.700 before Maggie Holman and Tara Walsh added two 9.850 to bolster the Tigers’ event score. Holman tied her career high, while Walsh’s 9.850 was a career high for the graduate on the event. Madison Minner and Eve Jackson added scores of 9.825 and 9.800, respectively, to close out the rotation with a 49.050, a season best on the event.

Stanford held the advantage over the Tigers after the first rotation, 49.350-49.050.

BARS

TK!!!!! Career-high 9.875 on bars for our girl#TeamTwo | 📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/TBpefVWb81 — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 23, 2025

Season-high 9.875 bar routine with a stick from Rebecca 👏#TeamTwo | 📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/HvXE1CJ2Rr — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 23, 2025

The second rotation was highlighted by three 9.875s by the Tigers. Takoda Berry was the first to hit the mark, setting a career high after surpassing her previous career-best of 9.825. Rebecca Wells and Hannah Clark closed out the event with back-to-back sticks to round out the 9.875s to tie both of their respective career highs. Lauren Rutherford contributed a 9.825, Lilly Lippeatt finished with a 9.800, and Eve Jackson notched a 9.775 which gave Clemson a 49.150 on the event.

At the halfway mark, the Cardinal led the Tigers, 98.350-98.300.

BEAM

The third rotation was highlighted by a career-high 9.875 in the final spot by Kuhl. She was followed by Brie Clark scoring a 9.825 and Lippeatt scoring a 9.800. Walsh added a 9.750 with a stuck dismount on beam, and Sierra Church (9.725) and Danika Nielsen (8.925) rounded out the apparatus. Clemson finished with a 48.975 on the event.

Through three rotations, Clemson trailed Stanford, 147.750-147.275.

FLOOR

Congrats to event winner, Eve Jackson scoring a 9.950 on floor!!💜#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/lSrb4r6afl — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 23, 2025

9.950...CAREER-HIGH for Eve Jackson tonight against Stanford ✨#TeamTwo | 📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/5BrBQpK3Wp — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 23, 2025

A career-high 9.950 for Jackson led the charge for the Tigers in the final rotation. The redshirt senior surpassed her previous best of 9.925 set last season and marked only the sixth time in the program’s short infancy that a Tiger hit a 9.950. Clark followed in the sixth spot with a 9.925, while Molly Arnold notched a season-high 9.900 to mark the first time this season three Tigers have finished with a 9.900 or higher on floor. Minner also tied her season high with a 9.850, while Lippeatt (9.675) and Holman (9.625) rounded out the rotation. Clemson finished with a 49.300 on floor to mark the highest team score of the season on the event and the seventh-highest event score in the two years of competition.

Clemson finished the meet with a 196.575 overall score, surpassing the 196 threshold for the second time this season, but ultimately fell to Stanford, who finished with a 196.925.

Up next, Clemson continues its homestand with a tri-meet on February 29 against UNH and TWU for its Military Appreciation Meet. Action is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on ACCNX.