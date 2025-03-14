Clemson earns Senior Night win over No. 25 Penn State

VAULT

Quinn Kuhl led off for the Tigers on vault with a 9.725, followed by a 9.800 from Maggie Holman. Madison Minner tallied a 9.75 and Tara Walsh earned a 9.80. Eve Jackson came away with the Tigers’ highest-score on the event with a 9.825, followed by Molly Arnold’s 9.80 on her Yurchenko 1.5.

After the first rotation, the Tigers trailed the Nittany Lions, 49.100-48.975.

BARS

Takoda Berry led off for the second-consecutive week, earning a 9.75, followed by a 9.85 from Jackson and a 9.65 from Lauren Rutherford in her final routine in Littlejohn. Hannah Clark continued her strong freshman campaign on the event with a 9.825, followed by another 9.825 from Quinn Kuhl. Performing her final bars routine as a Tiger, Rebecca Wells closed out the rotation with a 9.80, giving the Tigers a 49.050.

At the meet’s halfway point, Clemson led Penn State, 98.025-97.950.

BEAM

Clemson dominated the beam in the third rotation to finish with a season-high 49.075 to mark the third time this season the Tigers have scored a 49.000 or higher on the apparatus this season. This was set after Tara Walsh scored a 9.850, followed by a 9.825 scored by both Quinn Kuhl and Brie Clark. In the third spot, Lilly Lippeatt tacked on a 9.800 for the third-consecutive week. The event was rounded out by a 9.775 from Hannah Clark and a 9.700 by Sierra Church.

With one rotation remaining, the Tigers held a 147.100-146.925 advantage over Penn State.

FLOOR

The Tigers round out the final home meet of the season with a 49.350 on floor, the second-highest total on the event this season trailing only the tri-meet score from last weekend (49.375). Brie Clark finished with a 9.925 on the event for the event title - this marked the fifth time this season she has finished with a 9.925 and the seventh time she has finished with a 9.900 or higher this year. Molly Arnold and Eve Jackson both put up a 9.875, while Maggie Holman scored a 9.850. Lilly Lippeat (9.825) and Madison Minner (9.800) rounded out the event and the meet for the Tigers.

Clemson responded from last week’s loss to the Nittany Lions with a 196.450-196.150 victory against Penn State to close out the regular season.

Up next, the Tigers prepare for the ACC Championships in two weeks. Clemson is slated to compete on March 28 in Greensboro, N.C.

Our final vault rotation at home is complete 💜#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/KN9zonQamC — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) March 15, 2025

A love letter to our seniors 💌 thank you for laying the foundation to our program #TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/fq4Vtx0iMk — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) March 15, 2025