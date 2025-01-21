Clemson adds Georgia to February home meet

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson gymnastics has added SEC-member Georgia to the February 28 multi-team meet, it was announced today by Clemson head coach Amy Smith. With the addition of the GymDogs to the previously announced meet with New Hampshire and Texas Woman’s University is now Clemson’s first-ever home quad meet. Georgia, the current No.13 in Road to Nationals’ weekly rankings, was also a participant in the 2023 Gainesville (Fla.) NCAA Regional, with Lily Smith earning an all-around regional title and a spot at NCAA Nationals. The GymDogs are also under new leadership, with Ryan Roberts and Team USA Olympic Gymnastics coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi being hired as co-head coaches. Single-meet tickets for the event, which has been announced as the annual Military Appreciation Day and will begin at 5:00 p.m. on ACCNX, are available at ClemsonTigers.com. A minimal number of tickets will be available day-of as walk-ups on a first come, first serve basis.