CLEMSON GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Clemson gymnastics will meet a prominent SEC program across the border for a first time.
Clemson gymnastics will meet a prominent SEC program across the border for a first time.

Clemson adds Georgia to February home meet
by - 2025 Jan 21 16:15

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson gymnastics has added SEC-member Georgia to the February 28 multi-team meet, it was announced today by Clemson head coach Amy Smith. With the addition of the GymDogs to the previously announced meet with New Hampshire and Texas Woman’s University is now Clemson’s first-ever home quad meet.

Georgia, the current No.13 in Road to Nationals’ weekly rankings, was also a participant in the 2023 Gainesville (Fla.) NCAA Regional, with Lily Smith earning an all-around regional title and a spot at NCAA Nationals. The GymDogs are also under new leadership, with Ryan Roberts and Team USA Olympic Gymnastics coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi being hired as co-head coaches.

Single-meet tickets for the event, which has been announced as the annual Military Appreciation Day and will begin at 5:00 p.m. on ACCNX, are available at ClemsonTigers.com. A minimal number of tickets will be available day-of as walk-ups on a first come, first serve basis.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Matt Luke brings Dabo Swinney for second visit with top SC lineman
Matt Luke brings Dabo Swinney for second visit with top SC lineman
Clemson moves up in final Coaches Poll
Clemson moves up in final Coaches Poll
Top Ohio lineman has Clemson in his final two schools
Top Ohio lineman has Clemson in his final two schools
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Gymnastics Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts