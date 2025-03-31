Tigers roar in and out of March, and newest commit feels right at home

Tigers roar in and out of March, and newest commit Kameron Cody feels right at home

The old adage says that the month of March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, but for Clemson football, March came in like a Tiger and is going out a Tiger. The saying is a weather proverb that describes the unpredictable and changeable nature of March weather, transitioning from winter-like conditions to spring-like warmth. The Tigers got hot early and stayed hot, and that stayed true this past weekend with the lucky number thirteen commitment for the Clemson 2026 recruiting class. Four-star (On3) defensive tackle Kameron Cody (6-3 285) of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School announced his commitment Saturday night. Cody actually made his pledge on the day of the Elite Retreat on March 8th but made his decision public over the weekend. Cody had been a long-time target of Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason. He chose the Tigers over LSU, Tennessee, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Kody was to start his official visits next week, but those visits will no longer be taken. The Sun Devils, Volunteers and Yellow Jackets were on the calendar, as well as UCLA and Indiana, but Clemson is now the sole destination. “It feels like a dream come true. I always wanted to be a Tiger,” Cody said. “It’s just the family vibe I get, and it reminds me too much of my high school. My high school is an all-boys schools, so the brotherly aspect of things intensify. I see that at Clemson and it reminds me too much of what I have at home, and it feels like home.” Cody had outside connections to Eason through a couple of coaches at Benedictine Military Academy. That helped to get the ball rolling with the Clemson recruiter and the relationship has grown from there. “It’s a real big connection with Coach Eason,” Cody said. “He believes I’m going to make an impact when I get there. I’m going to be the guy that does what he’s told and does it to the fullest. I would see myself being most successful in the run game, but I’m a jack of all trades. I can do it all.” Cody recorded 90 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. Cody is the eighth commitment for the Tigers this month and the first for the defensive line. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

