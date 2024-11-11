Tiger offense awakes in time to beat Virginia Tech

After four quarters of ugly football against Louisville, Clemson fans were subjected to two more vs. Virginia Tech. The Tiger offense was plodding and inexplosive. The offensive line looked like the shell of the group that bullied teams in September and October. They were without LG Marcus Tate and further hampered by a first-quarter ankle injury to LT Tristan Leigh. As a result, Klubnik was hurried and discombobulated. Worse yet, the special teams gaffes that first appeared against Florida State and cost them dearly against Louisville went uncorrected. Clemson allowed yet another blocked field goal, this time returned for a touchdown—the only score of the first half. With Clemson trailing 7-0 at halftime, fans had to wonder what had happened to the explosive plays and the team that looked like it could contend for a playoff spot just a few weeks before. Then, suddenly, they were back. On the Tigers’ first possession of the second half, they deftly moved the ball into Hokie territory, aided in no small part by two 13-yard runs by Cade Klubnik. Then, Clemson finally connected on an explosive passing play. Cole Turner streaked open. Klubnik left the pass a hair short, allowing the defender to come make a play, but Turner caught it despite heavy contact. The Tigers were on the scoreboard, and they wouldn’t stop there. After Clemson’s defense forced a 3-and-out, the offense kept the momentum going by connecting on one of the most spectacular plays of the season – a near-sack turned 41-yard TD pass to T.J. Moore:

The Tigers added a 93-yard TD drive to go up 21-7 and then tempted fate by trying another field goal. The blocking allowed Nolan Hauser to knock it through the uprights to put the game out of reach, 24-7. Virginia Tech scored a garbage-time touchdown to make the final score 24-14.

As odd and interesting as Clemson’s offensive halftime emergence was, the Tiger defense was really the story of the day. Their run defense had been poor all year, and they entered this game without defensive linemen DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods. Virginia Tech was a strong running team, too. Everything lined up for an offensive shootout, but the Tigers switched to a 4-3 defense with true freshman Sammy Brown inserted into the starting lineup. The Hokies averaged under 2 yards per carry and finished with 40 on the day. Brown led all Tigers in tackles (8), TFLs (2.5), and had Clemson’s only sack.

The secondary was not to be outdone by the front seven. Ashton Hampton had a stunning interception in man coverage that showed off athleticism and good hands. R.J. Mickens added one of his own that exemplified his football IQ.

Looking ahead, Clemson should seriously consider keeping Brown in the starting lineup even when Capehart and Woods return. Perhaps a 3-4 or a more multiple defensive scheme could be in the works. We’ll see how serious the offensive line injuries are, but true freshman Elyjah Thurmon played well and could prevent the line from becoming a major weakness.

Clemson’s next opponent, Pittsburgh, lost at home to Virginia, and their starting QB exited with a head injury. Although the Panthers have had Clemson’s number in years past, the Tigers look like the better team. After that, the Citadel comes for Military Appreciation Day before what will be a surprisingly daunting Palmetto Bowl matchup. If the Tigers finish 10-2, they could earn a trip to the Holiday Bowl to face a team like Colorado or Texas Tech.

That’s certainly short of our hopes and expectations in August. Coaches will have another offseason to identify root causes for that. Why weren’t they competitive with Georgia? Why are special teams still abysmal? Where did the offense go for six quarters against Louisville and Virginia Tech?

There should be some soul-searching this offseason. With only 14 commitments in the upcoming class, some serious questions about roster management will inevitably arise. How can they turn special teams from an ongoing weakness to a strength? Are they confident in a quarterback pipeline that lost Blake Hebert to Notre Dame? It will be yet another critical offseason, but the good news is that, unlike last year, it now feels like Clemson is close to cracking the code and returning to its place as a serious national contender.

