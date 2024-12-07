|
Live from ACC Championship: No. 17 Clemson vs No. 7 SMU
2024 Dec 7 18:49-
WHEN: SATURDAY, DEC. 7 • 8 P.M. ET ODDS: SMU is a 2-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: First Meeting The Tigers have a sterling 8-1 all-time record in ACC Championship Games, including an 8-0 record in their last eight appearances from 2011-22 after losing their ACC Championship Game debut in 2009.
WHERE: BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM (75,037) • CHARLOTTE, N.C.
TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 119 or 193
BrandonRink®
20:44
Pass breakup and a rush for loss sets up 3rd and 11...late hit on Klubnik called to extend the drive.
BrandonRink®
20:42
Harris Sewell in at RG for Parks in a rotation.
ClemsonFan322
20:41
Oh boy the collapse is starting early this week
BrandonRink®
20:38
7:05 1st: Clemson 14, SMU 7. That's a 75-yard drive in 10 plays for the Mustangs over 3:42.
BrandonRink®
20:37
SMU gets the 3rd and 8 conversion to the Clemson 25...Jennings then with the 24-yard TD rush to cut the Clemson lead in half.
BrandonRink®
20:34
Two quick pass plays and SMU is on Clemson's side of the 50 for the first time today. SMU's Smith gets the first down then to the Clemson 37.
BrandonRink®
20:31
10:47 1st: Clemson 14, SMU 0. Both drives have started inside the SMU 33 thanks to a turnover and a punt return/penalty.
GraysonMann®
20:30
Can't ###### up a much better start than that.
BrandonRink®
20:29
Two plays, two first downs to set up first and goal at the SMU 5...Klubnik hits Briningstool for the 5-yard TD to put Clemson up two scores.
BrandonRink®
20:24
After a nice return from Williams, a personal foul on the Mustangs moves the ball to the SMU 32.
BrandonRink®
20:23
SMU trick play, reverse WR throw goes out of bounds with no danger to set up 3rd and 11. Woodaz gets his hand on the third down throw for the breakup to force a punt.
BrandonRink®
20:21
(No takebacks, but Clemson had multiple guys illegally downfield on that one).
BrandonRink®
20:20
13:35 1st: Clemson 7, SMU 0. The Tigers take advantage of the SMU turnover.
BrandonRink®
20:19
Klubnik fakes the QB draw and finds a wide-open Wesco for the 35-yard TD.
BrandonRink®
20:17
Clemson with the strip and recovery at the SMU 34. TJ Parker on the strip.
BrandonRink®
20:16
Sammy Brown gets the start in the three-LB look to start out.
BrandonRink®
20:13
SMU wins the toss and is taking the ball.
YeahBudddy
20:10
CUnext®
20:09
Kick time?
TonyCrumpton®
19:58
Trenton Simpson supporting the Tigers:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1865560067669414091
TonyCrumpton®
19:51
TonyCrumpton®
19:50
All the ACC mascots dancing in pregame:
https://twitter.com/CarmineGemei/status/1865558718911307932
TonyCrumpton®
19:50
Walk of Champions:
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1865556869483250115
TonyCrumpton®
19:49
There is always a Gamecock or two at the ACC title game:
https://twitter.com/NoahChastTV/status/1865559016228688154
TonyCrumpton®
19:14
Dabo sighting in pregame:
https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1865550259692179615
ClemsonBrad35
19:07
Don't scare us like that. Mann do better lol
TonyCrumpton®
19:06
FYI --- Wade Woodaz is a full-go tonight for the ACC title game.
TonyCrumpton®
19:00
One hour to go:
https://twitter.com/CFBPlayoff/status/1865546870799409501
TonyCrumpton®
19:00
A few pregame photos:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1865546786560933996
Wildlifer
19:00
“Dress light”? Can you explain what that means?
ClemsonBrad35
19:00
Is Wade ruled out or no? I saw x post was deleted
TonyCrumpton®
18:58
Sammy Brown sighting:
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1865537961904808249
TonyCrumpton®
18:56
Feature on SMU standout quarterback Kevin Jennings:
https://twitter.com/accnetwork/status/1865545691956691311
TonyCrumpton®
18:55
Dabo Swinney and the team arriving to the ACC title game:
https://twitter.com/CarmineGemei/status/1865545557357297975
TonyCrumpton®
18:54
DT DeMonte Capehart and S R.J. Mickens are on the dress light for tonight's ACC title game.
TonyCrumpton®
18:52
Tyler Brown appears ready to go tonight:
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1865539083893645327
TonyCrumpton®
18:51
Cowboy Cade and his teammates are ready to go:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1865539480163176518
