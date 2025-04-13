Kevin Kelly says Clemson is a machine, details reasons for leaving the NFL

Why Clemson and why now? Kevin Kelly says Clemson is simply different than the rest and a machine. Kelly joined Clemson Football as its Director of Player Evaluation & Acquisition in February 2025 with more than 20 years of NFL experience as a proven talent evaluator. He most recently spent the last 12 seasons with the Chargers, serving as Senior Director of College Scouting across the 2013-23 seasons before being named Senior Scouting Executive in 2024. In college football's changing landscape, Clemson wants Kelly to join with GM Jordan Sorrells and Director of Recruiting Ty Clements to build the best possible roster. That means starters, backups, and even the transfer portal if needed. Kelly detailed his experience during a recent “Two Right Turns” podcast. “It's 24 years in the league, the last 12 with the Chargers as director of college scouting. Before that, it was the Colts. I was there during the Manning era, the Jets for a year, and the Browns for eight years,” Kelly said. “Before that, I was coaching for 12 years. I coached in college where I played at Indiana in the Big 10 and some Division III programs. And then I was a high school head coach in Chicago where I'm from.” With all of that experience, why did Kelly choose Clemson? “Why Clemson? Why now? I feel like pro ball and college ball have never been more similar. And for NFL scouts, there were always just 32 director of player personnel GM jobs in the world,” Kelly said. “And with the changes in college football, it's like there's probably at least 40 or so Power 4 schools. So, I think that it is time for a change, 25 years of being an NFL college scout is a lot of time on the road, and I needed a change. “And why Clemson? It was just my favorite program and place to visit. The people, the area, the head coach and players. Anytime we scouted players here, it was easy. They were mature, had life skills, knew football were clean mentally, it was just easy scouting. They always came through for us, assimilated quickly into an NFL team. I felt like this was one of the few true AAA programs for an NFL franchise. And so it was just a matter of if it would ever happen and it did. So I'm glad I made the decision.” Kelly then detailed the differences between his current job and what he’s done in the past. “I don't think it's any different. I was a high school coach at a private school in Chicago, so I recruited middle school players and had recruited when I was coaching in college,” he said. “And so just different age groups, maturity levels, but the sport doesn't change. I've enjoyed watching the high school players and when you're an NFL college scout, you talk to high school coaches, you watch high school film. I mean there's players that just don't have a lot of college film and you need a certain volume to really have an understanding of a player. “So it really isn't much different, and you just try to be a team guy and assimilate to a culture and a place that certainly has it figured out with all the championships and all the great people that are here and all the great processes they already have in place. It's really a machine. So I've just tried to fit in and do my part.”

