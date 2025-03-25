In-state WR details weekend visit, process to landing a Clemson offer

In-state WR Jude Hall details weekend visit, process to landing an offer

Jude Hall’s recruitment took a sharp turn in March. Recently, Hall of Greenville (SC) Christ Church Episcopal School decommitted from Duke, opening the door wide open for other programs to get another shot at landing him. Clemson didn’t take long to take another flier on the 2026 three-star. Once Hall decommitted from Duke, he reached out to Tyler Grisham to let him know he was back on the market. The pair have a strong relationship, with Hall telling TigerNet that Clemson’s wide receiver’s coach has been incredibly supportive throughout his high school career. With a strong foundation already in place, Hall was ready to get to campus. The three-star product resides in Greenville, so scheduling a visit is pretty simple. The in-state native got a look at practice on Sunday, timing up well with the team’s return from Spring break. Hall was impressed with his behind-the-scenes look, taking in how the Tigers run their operation. “It was a great experience sitting in the team and position meetings, seeing everything up close and detailed with route running and positioning yourself, and also seeing Coach Swinney and Coach Grisham’s relationship with players,” Hall said of Sunday’s practice. Hall spent most of his time with Grisham, seeing how the Tigers run drills with the receivers and taking in Clemson's talent on the roster. An important note he wanted to get down while on campus was the steps it would take for him to score an offer. While meeting with the coaches, he gathered what he needed to reach that point. As his relationship with Grisham grows, he looks forward to continuing to grow that bond, earning the offer in due time. “Coach Grisham told me he likes me a lot,” Hall said. “I know there are things I need to do on my end to get the offer, but I would love to play for Clemson and Coach Grisham. Watching how he develops WRs with frames similar to mine is cool, so I’m looking forward to earning that offer.” The local product plans to take this second chance at recruitment much slower, telling TigerNet he wants to enjoy this process of building relationships after his decommitment. Regarding where Clemson stands, should he secure an offer, the idea of coming to play here doesn’t sound like such a bad plan to have. “An offer from Clemson would be great,” Hall said. “It would mean a lot to me, being from Greenville and having watched Clemson grow up.” Thank you, @Coach_Grisham, for the invite to watch @ClemsonFB today. I enjoyed the support and hospitality. @HatfieldQuin @amanirichburg88 @Todd_C_08 @Jdjacks45 @ccesfootball @HaleMcGranahan @RivalsWardlaw @MohrRecruiting @HighSchoolBlitz pic.twitter.com/HKfFPZSgVE — Jude Hall (@JudeDavisHall) March 24, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!