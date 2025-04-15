"I wasn't used to this level of intensity": Senior Clemson LB on Tom Allen's quick impact

Picture this. Clemson’s defense makes a triumphant goal-line stand in practice. Seemingly out of nowhere, a flash of orange dives into the pile. Was that an extra player joining in the celebration? Nope. That was Tom Allen. For Wade Woodaz, that’s just a typical day under Allen’s leadership. It certainly is low-hanging fruit to say there’s a different vibe in the air for this Clemson team, especially with the opening kickoff against LSU still months away. Clichés out of the way, there has been a shift in tone with this defense. From Allen’s booming presence on the microphone on Clemson’s practice grounds to his dolphin diving into a pile, the infectious energy has been nothing but positive. On the recent episode of the “Two Right Turns” podcast, Woodaz discussed the buy-in Allen has demanded from his group in such a short time. Despite Allen being in Clemson for only a few months, his impact has already been felt tremendously. “Overall, I feel revitalized,” Woodaz said. “Just defensively with Coach Allen stepping in, Ben (Boulware), just the spirit they've brought, the energy they bring and the buy-in that they demand from us is definitely felt. Just the accountability everywhere and everybody on the team defensively and the team actually is buying into it, and it's just great to see, and you can feel it.” That impact was not only felt but heard on day one of spring football. Woodaz has been around the block for a while, and he has seen how practice operates for quite some time. On Allen’s first day, the intensity was unlike anything the senior linebacker had experienced. “I just remember day one being like, whoa, I wasn't used to this level of intensity out here,” Woodaz said. “And then accountability, we have daily goals in practice, and that's three takeaways. If we don't get three takeaways, we're doing pushups. If we don't get the right amount of shots on goal, 25 shots on goal, it means you're punching at the ball or trying to rake the ball out from a receiver who just made a catch. If we don't get 25 of those, we're doing pushups for every loaf we have. It's up-downs. So I think our first practice we had 57, so that Saturday wasn't fun, but it's just raising the standard of accountability and it's demanding it from everybody, which in turn is going to make us better.” Allen had alluded to the idea that the practice film painted a picture that lacked effort, translating to the product on Saturdays. The first item of his agenda would be to change that. So far, it sounds like he’s been heard this spring. Clemson’s roster certainly has bought into that intensity, understanding the level of continuity on this team gives a significant advantage to start ahead of the pack. There’s a different mojo with the Tigers, and Allen certainly is the main reason why.

