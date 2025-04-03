Four-star OT Carter Jones on Clemson visit: "It's starting to feel like family"

For this Virginia tackle, the trip to Clemson wasn’t his first rodeo. 2027 OT Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) has been a steady riser in his class, vaulting to a four-star ranking (ON3) in March. Nationally, programs have noticed. Most recently, Jones began his spring tour to see Georgia and North Carolina, getting to take in practice and get to know the coaches. Sounds like both were impressed. Kirby Smart and Bill Belichick offered the Virginia native days apart, signaling that this was a prospect on the rise. Then came his trip to Clemson. Jones is already very familiar with the Tigers, having visited for the South Carolina and Appalachian State matchups. That type of familiarity is starting to take shape for the four-star tackle, who knows the campus like the back of his hand. “I really enjoyed coming back to Clemson,” Jones said. “Familiarity with the coaches and players feels really good, and it’s starting to feel like family.” Once again, the level of intensity at spring practice is becoming a more consistent theme among the 2027 visitors. Jones was another who logged that into his mind, appreciating the operation he witnessed. “The visit was amazing,” Jones told TigerNet. “I love how much they strain and work at practice. They keep a tone of intensity, and I’m starting to get to know all the coaches very well.” One coach Jones is already familiar with is Matt Luke, who has been crucial in his recruitment process. The pair has developed a solid foundation, and Luke’s work on the recruiting scene continues to provide positive returns. “Coach Luke has had a huge impact on me throughout my recruitment process,” Jones said. “He is a very amazing offensive line coach, and after talking with his players, I can tell that they love him too.” Before the summer calendar begins to take shape, Jones has more stops to make, with likely more offers on the way. His most notable stops include South Carolina, Tennessee, and Penn State, making for an incredibly packed spring. Jones hopes to obtain an offer from Clemson but knows one isn’t coming until the summer. If the staff does pull the trigger on an offer for Jones, there would be a level of gratitude on his mind. Jones also confirmed to TigerNet he will return in the summer for Dabo Swinney's high school camp. “If Clemson offers in the summer, that would be a huge blessing, and I would be so thankful,” Jones said. I had an amazing visit yesterday back at Death Valley!! #gotigers 🐅🐅@CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer @Clements_TJC @ChadSimmons_ @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @SWiltfong_ pic.twitter.com/yPfUW4DL82 — Carter Jones (@carterjonesfb) March 30, 2025

