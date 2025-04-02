Four-star NC LB says Clemson's culture stands out

Four-star LB Jalaythan Mayfield says Clemson's culture stands out after weekend visit

Clemson’s “Underclass Experience” was a weekend host to some serious talent. That may be underselling it when it comes to the defenders who were on campus. Not only was four-star linebacker Max Brown on site for the event, but also 2027 linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield of Lincolnton (NC). Like Brown, Mayfield is considered one of the top talents in his class, ranked as high as a four-star (Rivals). He’s also being recruited as such, scoring offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, and several other top programs. For the four-star linebacker, one of the strongest takeaways from his time on campus was the culture that Clemson has built. He told TigerNet that the culture on campus is “different,” with the players’ well-being standing for something genuine when you get to see it up close. “I enjoyed my visit at Clemson this past Saturday,” Mayfield said. “I would say what mostly stood out to me while on my visit is how Clemson takes care of their players and cares about the stability of their life past 30, so not just while the players are at the school but past that.” Not only does the culture stand out to Mayfield, but also the NFL track record the Tigers have built is significant. Combine sending players to play on Sunday with a culture that has popped, and the returns on Mayfield’s visit were nothing but positive. Clemson may be different, but Mayfield describes that as a product of doing things “the right way.” “The top priority is education and making sure that every player will have a successful career after football,” Mayfield said. “That’s what really popped out to me, as well as how many guys have been put into the league from Clemson. Also, the culture of just doing everything the right way which makes Clemson different.” Mayfield’s summer plans are still in the works, but he said that he is definitely considering returning to campus. As the summer inches into focus, offers for the 2027 class will begin to roll out. Mayfield considers that potential offer to hold plenty of weight, and it would mean a lot to see the staff decide to have him as part of their future. “It would mean a lot to me, Mayfield said. “Especially because Clemson only offers guys they really want on their team, so it would hold some weight.” 📏:6’1

⚖️:210

🏈:LB

🎓:C/O ‘27

STATS:

103 SOLO TCKLS

18 TFLS

10 SACKS

2 FORCED FMB

3 FMB REC (2 RETURN FOR TD)

5 TOT TDS@CoachClaytonW @CoachBreske @CoachJakeTrump @dbernstein_ @coachbrentdavis @corypeoples @tylerhaywood_ @JayGirdner @Adam_DiMichele https://t.co/WUCBJvpM0M — Jalaythan Mayfield (@JMayfield9145) November 25, 2024 I had an amazing and fun time at @ClemsonFB today! I love the culture and what Clemson stands for! Thank you @benboulware7 for the invite! #RecruitTheL #WolfWay🐺 @AnnaH247 @samspiegs @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/RuCh1adBBo — Jalaythan Mayfield (@JMayfield9145) March 29, 2025

