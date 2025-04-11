Elite SC lineman details Clemson's standing as his recruitment intensifies

Elite SC lineman Desmond Green details Clemson's standing as his recruitment intensifies

Clemson’s Elite Retreat momentum has been a catalyst for a strong spring. For one prospect, however, will that momentum be enough? Two top targets on hand for Charlotte’s Under Armour camp were also some of Clemson’s Elite Retreat attendees. Both weren’t a part of the bevy of pledges that took place over that stretch, but both 2026 OT Desmond Green of Saint Stephens (SC) Timberland and DB Samari Matthews noticed. For Green, the Saint Stephens native has made his top schools public for quite some time. In December, he announced that Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and other programs made the cut for his top 10. Now, that list has to be trimmed further. Green got another look at Clemson for March’s Elite Retreat and took strong note of the momentum that event brought. “Man, it was a crazy experience,” Green said. “As you can see, the amount of guys they got to commit after that night is something different. But right now, I'm just trying to keep my options open, keep my mind clear, and try to lock in for this next season. But at the same time, man, Clemson, they stay in touch with me after. They are good people to be around.” He also added that other programs took note of that momentum and took their recruitment of Green to another level. “Other schools notice it too, but like I said, I'm just trying to keep my options open,” Green told TigerNet. “Clemson's a great program, with great people to be around, but I just want to be able to have my head clear and just think about it all.” Clemson’s vision for Green also goes beyond the field, with Luke’s message to the young lineman being that he can be a great player on the field and a great man off it. While Clemson’s push has been consistent, there is a clash with Georgia, who currently holds Green’s visit window. The Tigers and Bulldogs hold their official visits on May 30th, leaving one contender to the side, seemingly eliminating that school in the process. Luke may be on the outside looking in, but there is time for dates to be changed, covering some ground that might’ve been lost.

