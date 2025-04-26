Clemson to add 150 new scholarships across all sports

CLEMSON – More athletic scholarships are on the way at Clemson, with the university set to add 150 more over the next few years. College athletics seem to change daily, and a current lawsuit is set to change how schools handle scholarships. The House v. NCAA settlement, if approved as expected, eliminates current scholarship limits and replaces them with roster limits, meaning schools can offer scholarships to all athletes on their roster, up to the new roster size. While schools aren't required to provide a scholarship to every athlete on the roster, they are permitted to do so. This change, along with revenue-sharing, is part of the settlement that aims to address the antitrust issues in college athletics. Schools are also having to pay $20.5 million in revenue sharing, Athletic Director Graham Neff told TigerNet Friday that Clemson will add scholarships across the board and sees it as a competitive opportunity. “It's so easy to jump to revenue share because that is new and that is a change in the industry. And 20 million-20.5 million is a big number,” Neff said. “But the scholarship deregulation and how that is so comprehensive across all sports and for us, Clemson and IPTAY leaning into effectively fully funding all of our rosters is a significant competitive opportunity.” Neff said that the school will eventually implement 150 new scholarships. "This year, we have 21 sports and about 590 student athletes. And of those 590 student athletes, about 275 all-told scholarships,” Neff said. “A lot of those are headcounts, got full scholarships, right? Basketball, football, women's tennis, and then you accumulate the equivalency scholarships, about 275. Next year, we anticipate that the scholarship increase will go from 275 to 425. There are 150 new scholarships. Again, that's across all 21 sports. All sports will have increased scholarships, all 21 sports as well. So significant. “But then right now we get into the roster change and roster limits, and the 590 student athletes that we have this year. We anticipate that number to be less, unfortunately. And right now, we're having to navigate the grandfathering and the feedback from Judge Wilkins. I don't have a specific number as far as exactly how that will fit, but we will have less student athletes next year and there'll be attrition of that. But that increased scholarship offering from 275 to 425 is a great thing competitively, let alone just for student support and opportunities.” Baseball, which has long labored under an 11.7 scholarship limit, will have 34 scholarships. “Clemson baseball is the easy point-to, just because we're so familiar with 11.7 and baseball and where our program is one of the best baseball jobs in the country. And so yeah, for that, for Coach Bakich have 34 fully funded scholarships is a game changer. It certainly is. And our ability to lean in just to the other aspects of the program instead of us having some limitations, quite frankly around the 11.7 and how other non-athletic aid works and things like that over the years past, it is a huge game changer,” Neff said. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

