Clemson targets shine in Charlotte's Under Armour Camp

CHARLOTTE - The sun beamed down on a warm spring day as Charlotte’s Under Armour camp got underway. The spotlight, however, was on some of the stars in attendance. Arguably, the top player we saw Sunday was OL Desmond Green of Timberland (SC) Saint Stephens. We asked several who were in attendance who stood out within the trenches, and multiple witnesses said that it didn’t take long for Green to stand out. Standing at 6’4” and 354 pounds, he towers over his competition. Still, he moves remarkably quick for his size. His natural ability and footwork caught the eyes of many coaches as he moved seamlessly through drills and won reps against defenders. As it stands, Green has an official visit to Georgia set, which clashes with Clemson’s window, but he told TigerNet he is still working to finalize everything. 2026 OL Desmond Green is here today.



The highly rated four ⭐️ has Clemson in his top 10. @DesmondGreen76 pic.twitter.com/bhSuY0tCm8 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 6, 2025 *Another talented prospect who caught just as much attention was DB Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough, who had plenty of highlights on Sunday afternoon. As it came time for one-on-ones, he quickly established himself as a defender that you can’t get past. Whether the drill called for a zone look or man-to-man, he looked like he wasn’t breaking a sweat. Matthews has official visits set with Clemson (May 30th), Florida State (June 6th), Texas (June 13th), and South Carolina (June 20th). 4 ⭐️ DB Samari Matthews gets the PBU on this rep.



Matthews will be in Clemson for an OV on May 30th. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/HGHak4n4h2 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 6, 2025 *On the offensive side, one wideout who had a good day was Jude Hall of Greenville (SC) Christ Church Episcopal. The in-state native flashed his length and speed, with one teammate telling TigerNet that Hall has all the tools, calling him “a dog.” Hall plans to return to Clemson in the summer, and has a private workout with North Carolina scheduled as a top priority in the coming months. Another name that caught our attention was 2028 running back Michael Martin, another in-state product from Christ Church Episcopal. Martin is only a freshman but already holds offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Duke, and North Carolina. There’s plenty of room for him to grow, but there are plenty of traits that give those programs good reason to offer early. He was at Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, making for a quick turnaround to this Charlotte camp. 2026 WR Jude Hall is here.



Hall recently visited Clemson, and has flashed his speed in a big way today.



A player told me at camp today “he’s a dawg.”@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/BxEmT9jXGF — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 6, 2025 *Three players with Clemson connections were in attendance. Harrison Luke is a 2027 safety prospect out of North Oconee (GA) and the son of offensive line coach Matt Luke. He was injured early last season and said he needs to simply get some game tape. Two 2028 prospects on hand were WR Trey Wimbley of Central (SC) Daniel and QB Jace Grass of Pendleton (SC). Wimbley is the son of former Alabama player Prince Wimbley, who now works with Clemson's PAW Journey. The younger Wimbley is a speedster with good hands and length. Grass is the son of Clemson assistant John Grass, who was the head coach at Jacksonville St. Grass started at Pendleton last season.

