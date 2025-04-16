Clemson GM says culture is a luxury for the Tigers in today's college landscape

While teams around the country are rebuilding rosters each year through the transfer portal, Clemson has added pieces when needed. That is the luxury of culture. Jordan Sorrells is in his 11th season with the Clemson football program and his second as Clemson’s General Manager in 2025. Sorrells’ duties include managing the prospect evaluation process, organizing prospect visits and prospect communications, coaching recruiting travel logistics, and planning and executing recruiting events. During his tenure, he has held a variety of titles in the team’s recruiting department, most recently serving as Senior Director of Recruiting and Player Development from 2022-23 before moving into his current role. During a recent Two Right Turns podcast with Clemson football SID Ross Taylor, Sorrells was asked if his new job is different or merely an extension of what he was doing before the title changed. “I think for the most part it feels like an extension of what we've been doing. Certainly, with some differences and some changes and some added factors and things that we go through,” Sorrells said. “But in general, the mission is still the same. It's to put the best roster that we can put together and continue to build a program. And that's always been the coach’s (head coach Dabo Swinney) mindset, and I very much align with him on that. It's not about building a team year to year but about building and sustaining a program over the long term. And so that's still the focus.” Sorrells went on to say that Clemson has the luxury of a built-in culture that is both sustainable and still allows the program to compete at the highest level. “And as long as coach is here, that's going to continue to be the focus for us,” Sorrells said. “We've got the benefit, certainly, of a really established culture. And that's a luxury, I think, in today's world. We're not trying to build that through a bunch of portal kids and acquisitions and trying to turn over a roster. We have that established. But things have changed for me and in regards to the financial piece of things. “And that certainly factors in to a great degree now in decision making. It factors in with your current players and with player acquisition. And so all that I think kind of combines and puts me in a position to have an impact, which is fun. But we have a great team of people here and it is not a one-man job, I'll tell you that. And so, adding Kevin (Kelly) to the mix, but what we have with our recruiting staff and what we have from our coaching staff and our head coach all the way down, I think we're very much aligned in the mission and what we want to try to accomplish.” Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

