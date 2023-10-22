Clemson football program falls back into pattern of finding ways to lose

Then, from 2015-2020, the Tigers found ways to win. NC State missed a chip shot field goal (2016). James Quick went out of bounds just shy of the first down marker (2016 vs. Louisville). Chase Brice made a perfect fourth-down pass to Tee Higgins (2018 vs. Syracuse). The defense stopped the two-point conversion (2019 vs. UNC). The Tigers were winners, and somehow winners just win!

That takes us to today. Prior to the Miami game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney lamented fans complaining about their then 4-2 (2-2) record by suggesting fans expected to win every game and maybe some losses to lighten the bandwagon would be good in the long run.

After an upset loss to the ‘Canes officially eliminated all hope of Clemson accomplishing most of their team goals (beating South Carolina and winning the “closer” remain possible), he took a different tone. Instead of suggesting they were just a play away, he finally admitted they deserved to lose.

This time, it was a fumble at the goal line, a gassed defense getting run over, and a quarterback ignoring the play call on the final play that cost the Tigers. Miami was without star QB Tyler Van Dyke. They started freshman Emory Williams at QB and leaned on short conservative passes and run plays. Through the first three quarters, it netted them just seven points, but Clemson’s offense failed to deliver the put-away punch time and time again.

Clemson’s first gaffe came on their second drive when Will Shipley fumbled going into the end zone. A play later, Miami scored. Two drives later, it was Cade Klubnik who ended a possession with a fumble, potentially costing the Tigers a field goal. He now leads all players with five lost fumbles on the season, and the Tigers lead all teams with ten on the season.

Miami’s defense gave Clemson the deep ball, and they weren’t shy about taking it. By my count, they took nine “shot plays.” Beaux Collins dropped the first and was unable to come up with the next, but later hauled in a 28-yarder. Bringinstool came through with several big catches, including a 50-yard TD. Antonio Williams had a 33-yard reception, Adam Randall had a 34-yarder, and Tyler Brown had five catches, including a 21-yard reception.

Unfortunately, this was overshadowed by poor play from the offensive line. Will Shipley and Phil Mafah seldom had any room to run, with both averaging under three yards per carry. Obviously, there is a large element of the defense scheming to take away the run, but good offensive lines can get a push when they must. Clemson could not.

Four of the Tigers’ five offensive linemen had poor PFF grades of 58.5 or worse. Only Marcus Tate eclipsed that mark posting a 66.5. In fact, on the season, Blake Miller, Will Putnam, and Mitchell Mayes all have worse PFF grades than they did in 2022. That shows a worrying lack of development.

The coaching staff said before the season that this is one of the deepest offensive line groups they’ve had in years. That is proving to be untrue. The Walker Parks injury is appearing more and more devastating to the offense. Collin Sadler has played 235 snaps, but aside from him, the presumed backups have seen little action: Harris Sewell (137 snaps), Trent Howard (77 snaps), Ryan Linthicum (37 snaps), and Dietrick Pennington (19 snaps).

This team looks eerily similar to the 2010 team that went 6-7 despite a stellar defense. The very next year, the Tigers played for an ACC Championship. That brings some hope, but this loss seems to indicate it will take several broad changes in how the program is run, not just a tweak here and a transfer there. Hopefully, that is as clear to Swinney and the administration as it seems to be to most of us.

To dive deeper, check out the video below: