Odem had the Tigers as a top finalist, but ultimately chose Nebraska
Odem had the Tigers as a top finalist, but ultimately chose Nebraska

4-star DB Danny Odem commits to Nebraska over Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  26 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Danny Odem - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.70)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Orlando, FL (The First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#27 CB, #61 FL
Rivals:
#35 CB, #81 FL
24/7:
#246 Overall, #22 CB, #30 FL

One top cornerback has come off the board.

Four-star DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) The First Academy has committed to Nebraska, choosing over the Tigers.

Clemson already holds two commitments at corner in Shavar Young and Marcell Gipson.

The Tigers will have to wait for another big decision on Wednesday, with running back Jae Lamar deciding between Clemson, Miami, and Georgia.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star DB commits to Nebraska over Clemson
4-star DB commits to Nebraska over Clemson
Clemson and Big East foe schedule series, per report
Clemson and Big East foe schedule series, per report
National outlet predicts Clemson football's final 2025 season ranking
National outlet predicts Clemson football's final 2025 season ranking
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week