4-star DB commits to Nebraska over Clemson

4-star DB Danny Odem commits to Nebraska over Clemson
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Orlando, FL (The First Academy HS) Class: 2026
#27 CB, #61 FL
#35 CB, #81 FL
#246 Overall, #22 CB, #30 FL
One top cornerback has come off the board.
Four-star DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) The First Academy has committed to Nebraska, choosing over the Tigers. Clemson already holds two commitments at corner in Shavar Young and Marcell Gipson. The Tigers will have to wait for another big decision on Wednesday, with running back Jae Lamar deciding between Clemson, Miami, and Georgia.
The 6’1 185 CB from Orlando, FL chose the Cornhuskers over Ohio State & Clemson
“#GBR let’s do it!!”https://t.co/jzqPsqRa4l pic.twitter.com/2SobYVfxrU
Four-star DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) The First Academy has committed to Nebraska, choosing over the Tigers.
Clemson already holds two commitments at corner in Shavar Young and Marcell Gipson.
The Tigers will have to wait for another big decision on Wednesday, with running back Jae Lamar deciding between Clemson, Miami, and Georgia.
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Danny Odem has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @on3recruits
