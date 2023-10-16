CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says the hard times have shown him who is with him and the program.
Swinney on perspective and his program: "Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full"
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn't a fan of some perspectives on the game of college football, and particularly what he's seen in perception of his program.

The Tigers head to Miami unranked this week with a 4-2 record (2-2 ACC) after starting the season at No. 9 in the polls.

After near unparalleled run while making the Playoff from 2015-20, winning two national titles and making four national championship games, the Tigers are all but shut out in a third consecutive season from the last iteration of the four-team CFP (going to 12 next year).

Swinney said on his call-in show Monday that he's been able to see who is truly with his program through recent events.

"We're at a point in our time, and I hate that, where people -- if you don't go undefeated -- people say you're losers. That you're terrible," Swinney said. "And it's such a terrible mindset. And honestly maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full. That's the one good thing about going through a little so-called adversity. You really find out who's with you and who's not, but as far as our program, we may win every one of these games out. We could lose every one of them. We're a really good team that can beat anybody and we're a team that can lose to anybody, but our program is built to last.

"We're going to be around for a long time. We've got the makings -- I really believe the foundational pieces to the next championship at Clemson is on this team. I don't have any doubt about that. So, I've here long enough and I've done enough that I've got a good feel for what you have to have, but it's not easy to win. It's really hard to win, and sometimes you can win so much you can lose appreciation for it. And so, I appreciate some of the longtime Clemson people that have good perspective."

Swinney went into the details a bit on how his team got here and what he's expecting in the future.

"It's hard to win. Sometimes you go through a moment here or there -- we're not immune to getting beat," Swinney said. "As you said, we've got a really good team, and we've got a great group of kids that are incredibly committed. Sometimes in this game of football some crazy things can happen, but we've been in position to win every single game. We've outgained every opponent. We've had a great third down year. We can run the ball. We can stop the run. We've had some big plays in the pass game. We've not given up a ton of big plays on defense. Our punter has had a great first half. We've got playmakers and we've got depth that is emerging on this team. Our quarterback is growing every week. Certainly the turnover margin has been -- it's the only reason we're not undefeated. Because the kids have played their butts off. And again, it is what it is. You don't change that. It is part of the game. But, you know, they do call it a season for a reason...

"Because these kids are in a situation where there's a lot of noise all the time, and I hate that, but that's the world we live in and it comes with the territory. I really like our team."

The Tigers are preparing for another one of the most important games of the season, which come every week in the program.

"Again, we're going to battle our butts off," Swinney said. "And it is, if you have a mindset anything than this is the biggest game of the year, you're never going to be consistent. And we've had a lot of competitive stamina in this program for a long time and that ain't changing. These guys are rocking and rolling, and again, we've got a great foundation of young players on this team and we've got more on the way and I think we've got us a dynamic quarterback that win at the highest level. It's a lot of fun.

"This is a challenge -- this is what I love. I love the challenge of building a team and starting over every year and helping these guys develop into the best version of themselves. We're not perfect in that, but we've got a pretty good process here in place."

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 81) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney on perspective and his program: "Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full"
 TigerNet News®
spacer Preach it Dabo!
 smitty1959®
spacer yawn same tired bs from dabo
 tgrfan42069
spacer yawn; same tired bs from the losers on TNET
 olemike59
spacer If it's so "tiring", why listen to him?
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: yawn same tired bs from dabo
 SSN-Tiger®
spacer lol @ blaming fans
 KeoweeIndians®
spacer its the same tired gimmick from him
 tgrfan42069
spacer what did you all do? look up the word "goober"
 olemike59
spacer you are exactly who dabo is trying to gaslight***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: you are exactly who dabo is trying to gaslight***
 LCTiger97
spacer gaslight - now that's a right big word for Goobers
 olemike59
spacer Re: gaslight - now that's a right big word for Goobers
 LCTiger97
spacer no... I'm old and more mature acting than you...
 olemike59
spacer Dabo payin' you by the post, aint he.
 Come_and_take_it
spacer you would know all about licking while on your knees***
 olemike59
spacer My apologies.
 Come_and_take_it
spacer yeah, you'd best challenge someone else's intellect, bubba
 olemike59
spacer I thought I just said that.
 Come_and_take_it
spacer no, you just pissed your leg hoping that someone wouldn't
 olemike59
spacer Im sure that's what just happened here.
 Come_and_take_it
spacer Very well said***
 CUAtTheFinishLine®
spacer Re: lol @ blaming fans
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Re: lol @ blaming fans***
 fbtigers
spacer Re: lol @ blaming fans
 fbtigers
spacer Re: lol @ blaming fans
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Preach It Dabo
 MRTTMT
spacer Re: Preach It Dabo
 solomonsgold
spacer i dont care what dabo says
 tgrfan42069
spacer Ridiculous statement
 LosTigres17
spacer "undelivered": that's the "Ridiculous statement"***
 olemike59
spacer so being picked to win the conference
 tgrfan42069
spacer you do understand that he's won 8 of the last 9
 olemike59
spacer Re: "undelivered": that's the "Ridiculous statement"***
 CUAtTheFinishLine®
spacer I am 100% convinced that olemike59 is
 heavydutytiger
spacer you should show more respect for Mrs. Swinney than that
 olemike59
spacer Re: Ridiculous statement
 Beerye57
spacer I used to wonder about this
 dagummit
spacer We didnt lose a game here or there.
 Clemson_Orange
spacer re
 solomonsgold
spacer Give'em hail Dabo!
 olemike59
spacer Re: Give'em hail Dabo!
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: Give'em hail Dabo!
 LosTigres17
spacer Re: Give'em hail Dabo!
 LCTiger97
spacer The Dabo cult is real.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer So is the anti-Dabo cult***
 T_I_P
spacer Stop it, there's not an Anti-Dabo cult***
 CM Shack®
spacer I would say there's a decent amount of fans
 T_I_P
spacer You understand his statements land better when we aren't
 CM Shack®
spacer why would any fool believe we were odds' on to make the
 olemike59
spacer Trevor never missed the playoffs...who are you referring to?***
 CM Shack®
spacer Except last year when he said it they were still ranked ... ***
 Come_and_take_it
spacer Dabo brings it on himself with some of the ridiculous things he says.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Stop it, there's not an Anti-Dabo cult***
 viztiz®
spacer You spend most of your time here going through my post
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: You spend most of your time here going through my post
 viztiz®
spacer I doxxed no one, but go on TDing the posts I made months ago
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: Give'em hail Dabo!
 dagummit
spacer yep, we'll leave with Dabo and let you little
 olemike59
spacer Good, please do...By all means***
 CM Shack®
spacer absolutely will do - with pleasure***
 olemike59
spacer By then...Look forward to the over emotional I Quit post***
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: yep, we'll leave with Dabo and let you little
 greene®
spacer I won't be leaving for Dabo - that's ridiculous
 olemike59
spacer see thats the issue though
 tgrfan42069
spacer You love Dabo so much you want him to leave to punish
 CM Shack®
spacer want to leave and can't wait until he retires
 olemike59
spacer Do you think changing leave to retire makes you come off any
 CM Shack®
spacer Good Ole Gas Lighting Dabo
 LCTiger97
spacer When did Jesus Christ ever lower people's expectations?***
 olemike59
spacer When He didn't lead a rebellion against Roman occupation.***
 Razzmatazz
spacer Sometimes Death Valley can get a little full, too.
 Come_and_take_it
spacer So basically, if youre upset about underachieving three years straight
 Judge Keller®
spacer I think he was riffing on Jefferson.
 Come_and_take_it
spacer George Jefferson?***
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: So basically, if youre upset about underachieving three years straight
 RedKnight18®
spacer Feels like apples/oranges
 Come_and_take_it
spacer no, no Keller, he really meant that you're a "bad fan"
 olemike59
spacer Dabo clearly reads tnet..
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Dabo clearly reads tnet..
 Tsali
spacer Well if the job is too big
 Come_and_take_it
Read all 81 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
